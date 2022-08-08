Health benefits of papaya leaves: Digestion, hair growth and others

Health benefits of Papaya leaves

Papaya leaves, also known as Carica papaya, are found on a little tree with a single stem.Grown in the tropical regions containing unique plant compounds which are beneficial for health in many ways andis possibly one of the most loved fruits in the world. This fruit is full of nutrients and contains over 50 ingredients including vitamin A, B1, C and E, calories, protein, carbohydrates, calcium, phosphorus, iron, potassium, sodium, magnesium, manganese and water. Its fruit, seeds, and leaves are widely applied in a variety of ancient medical and culinary purposes. These leaves can be identified by their scarred stem and can be eaten for their fruit, seeds, and leaves. The papaya tree's leaves, a lesser-known component overshadowed by the fruit, are used medicinally in teas to promote digestion.

What are the health benefits of papaya leaves?

1. Treats dengue symptoms: Patients with dengue see higher platelet counts thanks to the leaf extract. Dengue is caused by Aedes mosquitoes which transmit the disease into our blood and cause high fever, skin rash and decrease in platelet count in severe cases. Currently there are no findings on the treatment of Dengue but papaya leaves are found to be the most effective way to reduce the symptoms.

2. Supports digestive functions: Papaya leaves help to break the large protein into small and it contains fibres that can treat constipation, heartburn and alleviating symptoms. Papaya leaf tea has also been recommended to treat bowel syndromes.



3. Support hair growth: Papaya leaves improve hair growth, scalp health and prevent balding. Researchers also suggest that eating antioxidant rich foods may help alleviate oxidant stress in the body which generally causes hair loss. It has antifungal properties which are usually found in shampoos to treat dandruff.



4. Maintains blood sugar: In Mexican traditional medicine, papaya leaves are frequently used as a natural treatment for type 1 and type 2 diabetes and to enhance management. blood glucose. Papaya leaf extract has been shown in studies using mice to have a high concentration of antioxidants and blood sugar-lowering properties. It helps by preventing harm and early death of the pancreatic cells that make insulin.



5. Good for liver: Papaya leaves help to remove all the toxins and impurities and work as a natural cleaning agent. It detoxifies the liver and helps to heal chronic liver diseases, liver cancer, etc.

How to consume papaya leaves?

1. Take medium sized papayas and shred them.

2. Place it in a pan and cook it for several minutes.

3. Simmer the water until it has cut in half.

4. The extract should be strained and kept in the fridge.