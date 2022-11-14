From Asthma to weight loss: Here's some health benefits of drinking apple juice on empty stomach

Photo: Pixabay

An apple a day keeps doctors away is a phrase that has been proven true to its core time and again. Eating apples or even drinking apple juice every day, particularly consuming early in the morning comes with multiple health benefits.

Here are some kya benefits of drinking apple juice on empty stomach.

Good for eyes

Apple contains Vitamin A which helps to keep your eyes healthy. People who are exposed to computer screens for long period are advised to drink apple juice to keep their eyes strong.

Weight loss

If you are keen on losing those extra pounds, drinking apple juice on empty stomach can prove to be of great help. Apple juice contains fibre content and keeps your digestive system strong and your stomach full for a long time.

Controls Asthma

The nutrients present in apple juice are very beneficial for asthma. If you want to prevent asthma and get rid of it, you can drink apple juice every morning.

Controls cholesterol

Rising cholesterol has been a concern for every individual in today's time, specially with the lifestyle we follow. In busy schedules, it is often difficult to keep a check on your daily food intake. hence, the many beneficial ingredients present in apple juice help to keep cholesterol in control.