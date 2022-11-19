Health and nutrition tips for working women, know why its important

Women must overcome a substantial quantity of obstacles when trying to pursue a job. This often leads to increasing levels of physical and emotional stress. One major problem with this is the fact that diet and nutrition are often placed on the "back burner", thereby increasing one’s possibility of becoming sick.
Here are some quick tips, as a Dermatologist who was studying till 29 years of age, has inculcated in her lifestyle.
Start your day with fresh fruits. Eat them empty stomach because the digestion and conversion of them into energy (glucose) is rapid. Lower in sugar cereals with fruits are a nice combination. You can team this breakfast with skim or free-of-fat milk. Apples, peaches, and blueberries are advisable fruits because they contain antioxidants and fiber. A muffin with one of these fruits completes your cereal quota. Having sprouts can also be healthy. An oral supplement of calcium, vitamin D, and magnesium is a must for women above 40 after this and should be ideally taken for 6 months every year and then a gap of 3 months should be given.
It can contain cereals or pulses bear in mind to team them track of raw or cooked vegetables. Wheat flour chapattis or bajra rotis are nice to eat with water-content vegetables. Add a salad to your plate. Have juice to maintain your hydration level high. Try not to eat heavy food as you may feel deactivated or drowsy because the energy to digest food will be more but never skip lunch even if it is just on the go and in the car types and on days of severe lack of time take “good fats” for the energy or just a bowl of fresh salad.
A cheese sandwich having a glass of soup is healthy to consider a mini break. If you’re addicted to hot beverages then eat low-calorie and low-sugar biscuits. Avoid taking a lot more than 3 hot beverages a day.
Working women end up exhausted after a day-long work but it’s very important to take a complete meal of chapatti, dal, and green vegetables cooked or raw. You may also eat fish as it is a good supply of protein. If you love salad because it is light on the stomach when it is bedtime, then, spinach tossed with tomatoes, tangerines and nuts create a healthy and tasty salad. Though alcohol is very popular, please remember it’s very high in calories.
A small cup of frozen treats with fruits like strawberries or cherries and dry fruits like almonds and cashew nuts is healthy otherwise eaten regularly. Ice creams are filled with calories so keep their minimum consumption
Eat and drink the following with reckless abandon:
Eat 2 – 4 servings of the following throughout the day:
Many women have been led to believe that dietary fat is unhealthy and contributes to weight gain. But fats are a necessary part of a healthy diet. What matters are the types of fat you eat and good fats are needed for a healthy body and skin glow too as below:
Foods rich in healthy fats include:
Exercise a little in between your working day! Which could be just getting up from the seat to see what the secretary is doing outside than seeing on CCTV for a change and also certain yoga postures which can be done in the office seat position must be indulged in… Say Hi How are you to yourself daily morning and live healthily.