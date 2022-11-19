Health and nutrition tips for working women, know why its important

File Photo

Women must overcome a substantial quantity of obstacles when trying to pursue a job. This often leads to increasing levels of physical and emotional stress. One major problem with this is the fact that diet and nutrition are often placed on the "back burner", thereby increasing one’s possibility of becoming sick.

Here are some quick tips, as a Dermatologist who was studying till 29 years of age, has inculcated in her lifestyle.

Breakfast

Start your day with fresh fruits. Eat them empty stomach because the digestion and conversion of them into energy (glucose) is rapid. Lower in sugar cereals with fruits are a nice combination. You can team this breakfast with skim or free-of-fat milk. Apples, peaches, and blueberries are advisable fruits because they contain antioxidants and fiber. A muffin with one of these fruits completes your cereal quota. Having sprouts can also be healthy. An oral supplement of calcium, vitamin D, and magnesium is a must for women above 40 after this and should be ideally taken for 6 months every year and then a gap of 3 months should be given.

Lunch

It can contain cereals or pulses bear in mind to team them track of raw or cooked vegetables. Wheat flour chapattis or bajra rotis are nice to eat with water-content vegetables. Add a salad to your plate. Have juice to maintain your hydration level high. Try not to eat heavy food as you may feel deactivated or drowsy because the energy to digest food will be more but never skip lunch even if it is just on the go and in the car types and on days of severe lack of time take “good fats” for the energy or just a bowl of fresh salad.

Evening snacks

A cheese sandwich having a glass of soup is healthy to consider a mini break. If you’re addicted to hot beverages then eat low-calorie and low-sugar biscuits. Avoid taking a lot more than 3 hot beverages a day.

Dinner

Working women end up exhausted after a day-long work but it’s very important to take a complete meal of chapatti, dal, and green vegetables cooked or raw. You may also eat fish as it is a good supply of protein. If you love salad because it is light on the stomach when it is bedtime, then, spinach tossed with tomatoes, tangerines and nuts create a healthy and tasty salad. Though alcohol is very popular, please remember it’s very high in calories.

Desserts

A small cup of frozen treats with fruits like strawberries or cherries and dry fruits like almonds and cashew nuts is healthy otherwise eaten regularly. Ice creams are filled with calories so keep their minimum consumption

Eat and drink the following with reckless abandon:

Spinach

Broccoli

Green, Red, or Yellow Pepper

Cucumber

Apples

Asparagus

Cauliflower

Green Beans

Kale

Celery

Pretty much any green leafy vegetable except for iceberg lettuce

Water

Eat 2 – 4 servings of the following throughout the day:

Carrots

Bananas

Berries

Peaches

Plums

Oranges

Fig

Purple cabbage

Pretty much any fresh fruit you like

Diet and nutrition wonder tip or consider a busted myth: Don’t cut out the fat!

Many women have been led to believe that dietary fat is unhealthy and contributes to weight gain. But fats are a necessary part of a healthy diet. What matters are the types of fat you eat and good fats are needed for a healthy body and skin glow too as below:

Healthy fats boost your brainpower and mood. Fats are essential to healthy brain function. They put you in a good mood and keep you mentally sharp. Healthy fats promote healthy pregnancies. When you’re pregnant, both you and your growing baby need healthy fat to feel your best. Fat is especially important to your baby’s developing brain and nervous system. They contribute to lifelong beauty. Fats are essential for vibrant, glowing skin, hair, and nails. A lack of healthy fats in your diet can lead to dull, flaky skin, brittle nails, and dry or easily damaged hair. Healthy fats help control cravings. Because fat is so dense in calories, a little goes a long way in making you feel full. Small amounts of good fats like nuts or seeds make great satisfying snacks. Fats lower the glycemic index of foods, easing the spike in blood sugar that results from eating carbohydrates. Lastly, You need fat to absorb certain vitamins. Many important vitamins—including vitamins A, D, E, and K—are fat-soluble, meaning you need fat in your system to absorb them.

Foods rich in healthy fats include:

olive and canola oil nuts fish and seafood peanut butter avocados

Exercise a little in between your working day! Which could be just getting up from the seat to see what the secretary is doing outside than seeing on CCTV for a change and also certain yoga postures which can be done in the office seat position must be indulged in… Say Hi How are you to yourself daily morning and live healthily.