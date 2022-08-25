Healeo Nutrition introduces first-of-its kind DNA-based fatty liver reversal program

Healeo Nutrition, a D2C health and wellness firms based out of Bangalore, has announced India's first DNA-based Fatty Liver Reversal Program. The company seeks to use the insights from the genes of the body to formulate a personalised 12-week program, targeting fatty liver and related liver issues. With the program, they have said to reverse fatty liver for over 1000 people across the world. They have now introduced the same in India as well.

The program goes through several stages in its operation. First, a phlebotomist collects the DNA sample from the client's house, and the sample is then delivered to the genetic lab, which analyses and interprets the DNA. A genetic report is created by the bioinformaticians using advanced AI technology which gives various insights into the patients’ health, nutrition, and fitness levels. This report is then sent to the team of nutrigenomic experts who study the genes and response level of the patient’s body towards different types of food, and a personalised food and exercise plan is generated.

Speaking on fatty liver, Rahul Pillai, co-founder, says "The liver is the most significant organ in the body and is the King of all organs. The liver initially processes everything we eat, including food and medications, before making it available to the body. Therefore, it has a crucial role in removing toxins from the body. Like skin, the liver is a special organ that can mend itself and regenerate when given the proper nourishment.”

Healeo Nutrition launched its operations in 2020 with the goal of offering the most effective herbal supplements in India. Their Liver Forte supplement emerged as one of Amazon's best-selling supplements, helping them earn a spot in the highly exclusive Amazon Launchpad Program. In addition, they were also praised for being one of the pioneering companies in India to test every batch of their products in independent, third-party laboratories. The Bangalore-based company founded by Vineeth V. T. & Rahul M. Pillai has been backed by Global Group of Companies, a multinational conglomerate, headquartered in the Sultanate of Oman. Healeo Nutrition is well-known within the Indian health community for its potent and effective health supplements. By introducing genomic based nutrition programs, they have entered the service sector as well.

Co-Founder of Healeo Nutrition, Vineeth V. T., commented on the importance of genomics in liver diseases: "Once diagnosed with fatty liver, your doctors might just tell you to reduce weight, consume healthy foods, exercise, etc. Even though they are correct, each person has a unique body type, and we all react to diet and exercise in various ways. So how can one follow conventional wisdom and hope for actual results? Because of this, the patients are not able to achieve any real outcome for their efforts, and eventually, the cases lead to cirrhosis stage. Therefore, you must look within your body beyond your blood indicators and Liver Function Tests to achieve accurate results to reverse your fatty liver. You must look within your DNA."

Healeo Nutrition has also collaborated with the Mumbai-based Cuddles Foundation to help children battling cancer with the right nutrition. The company has pledged to donate a portion of their sales to Cuddles to support their cause.

