Have high blood glucose level? Know 7 lifestyle, dietary mistakes you are making

File photo

Whether you binge on processed foods or follow the opposite, a healthy diet and invest in healthy foods like peanut butter and whey protein powder, you will be surprised to learn that you are both increasing your risk of high blood glucose levels.

The reason for this is that the majority of these healthy foods on the market contain artificial sweeteners, preservatives, and other undesirable ingredients.

In this article, we will share some simple mistakes you may not have realised you've been making that can lead to high blood glucose levels in your body.

1. Binging On Processed Foods

When it comes to diet, everyone reacts differently. On the other hand, it`s clear that processed foods share a higher tendency to trigger diabetes. They can cause a rise in blood sugar as they contain too much salt, fat, sugar or artificial sweetener. The same goes for the health foods in the market. Make sure to read the label before you purchase anything.

2. Vitamins and Minerals Deficiencies

As per studies, low levels of micronutrients like vitamin D, chromium, or magnesium have been linked to elevated blood sugar. Numerous studies have also been conducted in which diabetic participants were given vitamin supplements. Some people`s blood sugar levels have been maintained this way.

3. Stress

Stress causes depression, anger, and hostility. According to research, both depression and stress can cause type 2 diabetes. The body`s fight-or-flight response involves producing extra glucose. Stress triggers this mechanism. This mechanism also reduces insulin sensitivity by releasing cortisol. It reduces insulin resistance and raises blood sugar.

4. Sleep Disruption

Insulin production drops when people don`t get enough sleep. Lack of sleep has been linked to an increased risk of diabetes. More people who work rotating overnight shifts suffer from this condition. Besides these, some physiological and routine phenomena, especially in people with diabetes, cause frequent spikes such as skipping breakfast, and coffee consumption.

5. Overeating

A common cause of obesity is overeating. Putting on extra kilos raises the risk of diabetes, particularly when it`s concentrated in the belly. The extra weight puts stress on your endocrine system, which regulates diabetes, and can have a negative impact on your pancreas and insulin production, potentially resulting in insulin resistance.

6. Sedentary Lifestyle

Some 70 percent of the glucose in the blood is taken up by the muscles. Muscles put in more work when the body is in motion or under stress, resulting in higher glucose consumption. The result is a gradual reduction in blood sugar. Inactivity is linked to insulin resistance. The two have been linked in numerous other studies.

7. Dehydration:

Researchers have found that water consumption is directly related to the probability of developing diabetes. When there is less water in the body, it causes a rise in blood sugar concentration. It also causes the liver to produce more glucose and causes the kidneys to retain more water. Dehydration also impacts your lean body mass and other body goals.

Conclusion:

Maintaining a low-carb, high-fiber diet and avoiding added sugars and refined grains are two easy ways to control your blood sugar levels. Also when buying any protein supplements or health foods like protein bars or muesli make sure they contain no added sugar, artificial sweeteners or any other unnecessary ingredients.

In addition to helping you manage your blood sugar, a healthy lifestyle--including regular exercise, a balanced diet, and plenty of water--can have a number of other positive effects on your health.

However, before making any dietary changes, it`s important to check in with your doctor, especially if you have a preexisting condition or are taking any medications.