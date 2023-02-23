Harmful effects of staying indoors: What happens to your body and mental health without enough sun exposure?

Representational image

The fear of coronavirus may be a thing of the past for most people, but not for a woman from Gurugram. In fact, a woman had locked herself and her son in her house for almost 3 years for fear of getting infected with Covid-19. The woman's husband has claimed that his 10 years old son has not seen the sunlight for the past 3 years.

Sun rays are the main source of Vitamin D. However, being in the hot sun in the afternoon can damage your skin and hair. According to a WHO report, when our body comes in contact with sunlight, our body produces Vitamin D. Sunlight has the ability to boost vitamin D supply. Most cases of vitamin D deficiency are due to a lack of exposure to outdoor sunlight. At least 1,000 different genes controlling nearly every tissue in the body are regulated by D3, the active form of the vitamin, including calcium metabolism and neuromuscular function.

Here's what happens if you stay away from the sunlight for too:

Also read: Eyesight health: Eat THESE foods to your diet for a better vision

1. Insomnia

According to a research, if you sit in natural lights for 1 hour in the morning, then the complaint of insomnia goes away and it can help in getting good sleep. This study has also shown that the more exposure to sunlight, the more your body will produce melatonin at bedtime, which helps you sleep better.

2. Stress

Exposure to sunlight triggers the production of melatonin, which also reduces the stress response. Also when you are out there are often doing some active work. Exercise also helps you to relieve stress.

3. Bones

Sitting in the sunlight is one of the best and easiest ways to get vitamin D. Through this, vitamin D is produced in our body, which helps in maintaining calcium in your body. Also prevents brittle, thin, or fractured bones. In case of such a problem, sit in the sun as per the doctor's orders.

4. Immune system

Taking sunlight strengthens your immune system and if you sit in the sun daily after any surgery, doing so can help you with problems like disease, mortality risk, cancer and infection.

5. For longevity

According to a study, people who get more sun exposure can live almost two years longer than those who get less sun exposure.