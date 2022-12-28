Happy new year 2023: 5 new year resolutions for women who are suffering from OCOD

Representational image

It is a serious condition occurring in women, which is associated with irregular periods, weight problems as well as hormonal disturbances. According to the NCBI report, 4-20 percent of the world's women have the problem of PCOS. Women with PCOS are at a higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, heart problems, and endometrial cancer.

The exact cause of PCOS is not yet known. But according to some evidence, genetics play a major role. Apart from this, PCOS is also caused by high levels of male hormones called androgens. High androgen levels prevent the ovaries from releasing an egg (ovulation), which causes irregular periods.

Here are 5 healthy eating habits for women with PCOD in 2023:

Also read: From curd to exercises, these things will help you to lose weight in PCOD

Nutrients- Women with PCOS are advised to eat plenty of foods rich in essential nutrients like nuts, seeds, fatty acids and omega-3. Nuts and seeds work to regulate hormonal functioning as well as weight fluctuations on a regular basis.

Sesame seeds reduce the symptoms of PCOS

Sesame seeds- White and black sesame seeds contain helpful components of potassium, hormone-regulating magnesium, and zinc. It is also very low in calories, which makes it a great option to manage your weight as well. In Ayurveda, sesame is known for its heat-generating benefits.

Flax seeds- Potent in omega-3 and dietary fiber, flax seeds help control the side effects associated with PCOD and PCOS. It supplies an antioxidant to the body known as lignan. Which works to regulate estrogen production in the body, promote good fertility and regulate menstruation.

Pumpkin seeds- According to a study published by NIH, pumpkin seeds are very beneficial for women suffering from PCOS. Pumpkin seeds can be of great help to every girl. Pumpkin seeds, which are rich in magnesium, not only act as a pain reliever for cramps but also regulate periods. It is also known as a PCOD fighting agent. Also, it contains an enzyme, 'beta-sitosterol' which helps in reducing hair fall due to PCOD. Apart from this, it also supplies essential fatty acids to the body.

Sunflower seeds- Sunflower seeds are rich in 100 different types of enzymes. Which controls the hormonal balance in the body. Enzymes present in the seeds can balance the production of estrogen and progesterone and help manage symptoms of premenstrual syndrome, and thyroid. Also prevents morning sickness which often occurs during the first trimester of pregnancy. Vitamin B6 present in the seeds helps in promoting body balance, synthesizing proteins and metabolism.