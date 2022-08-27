Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeHealth

Hand, foot and mouth disease: Symptoms to watch out for, treatment

Hand, foot, and mouth disease is a common viral infection in young children that is mild and contagious.

Reported By:DNA Web Desk| Edited By: DNA Web Desk |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 27, 2022, 09:11 AM IST

Hand, foot and mouth disease: Symptoms to watch out for, treatment
Hand, foot and mouth disease: Symptoms to watch out for, treatment

A mild, infectious viral infection that is frequent in young children is hand, foot, and mouth disease. Mouth blisters and rashes on the hands and feet are symptoms. The coxsackievirus is the most frequent cause of hand, foot, and mouth disease.

Hand, foot, and mouth illness has no specific treatment. It may be possible to reduce your child's risk of infection by often washing your hands and avoiding close contact with those who have HFM.

READ | Exercising may have a more significant role than genes in longevity: Research

Treatment

The infection will often heal without medication in 7 to 10 days. While the condition is still active, your doctor might advise specific treatments to help with symptom relief. These may consist of:

  • There are topical ointments on the market or in pharmacies that can be used to treat rashes and blisters.
  • Painkillers for headaches, such as acetaminophen or ibuprofen.
  • Medicated syrups or lozenges to relieve throat discomfort.

READ | Extreme weather may threaten heart health: Research

Symptoms

Any one or a combination of the following symptoms could be brought on by hand-foot-and-mouth disease. Here are some symptoms to watch out for:

  • Fever
  • Sore throat
  • Having the flu
  • Sore, blister-like lesions on the inside of the cheeks, the tongue, and the gums
  • A rash on the hips, soles, and occasionally the hands. Although the rash rarely has blisters, it is not irritating. The rashes might present as tiny pimples, red, white, or grey depending on the skin tone
  • Fussiness in young children and newborns
  • Appetite loss

READ | Green vs Red chilli in diet: Know which is healthier for you

(Disclaimer: This article is simply meant to be informative. For further information, always consult a professional.)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Viral Photos of the Day: Tejasswi Prakash stuns in co-ord set, Shehnaaz Gill sizzles in printed outfit
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Delhi-Saharanpur highway: Over 5,100 trees to be felled in capital to construct NHAI’s six-lane highway
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.