Hand, foot and mouth disease: Symptoms to watch out for, treatment

A mild, infectious viral infection that is frequent in young children is hand, foot, and mouth disease. Mouth blisters and rashes on the hands and feet are symptoms. The coxsackievirus is the most frequent cause of hand, foot, and mouth disease.

Hand, foot, and mouth illness has no specific treatment. It may be possible to reduce your child's risk of infection by often washing your hands and avoiding close contact with those who have HFM.

Treatment

The infection will often heal without medication in 7 to 10 days. While the condition is still active, your doctor might advise specific treatments to help with symptom relief. These may consist of:

There are topical ointments on the market or in pharmacies that can be used to treat rashes and blisters.

Painkillers for headaches, such as acetaminophen or ibuprofen.

Medicated syrups or lozenges to relieve throat discomfort.

Symptoms

Any one or a combination of the following symptoms could be brought on by hand-foot-and-mouth disease. Here are some symptoms to watch out for:

Fever

Sore throat

Having the flu

Sore, blister-like lesions on the inside of the cheeks, the tongue, and the gums

A rash on the hips, soles, and occasionally the hands. Although the rash rarely has blisters, it is not irritating. The rashes might present as tiny pimples, red, white, or grey depending on the skin tone

Fussiness in young children and newborns

Appetite loss

(Disclaimer: This article is simply meant to be informative. For further information, always consult a professional.)