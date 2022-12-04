Hair transplant leads to painful death for 30-year-old: How hair transplant can turn fatal

Photo: Pixabay | Representational

A Delhi man looking to get back his confidence and a full head of hair died a painful death recently due to a botched hair transplant procedure. The victim, identified as 30-year-old Athar Rasheed, suffered multiple organ failure due to alleged medical negligence during the treatment at a clinic in the city.

The sole breadwinner of the family, Rasheed leaves mother and two sisters behind looking for answers. They have lodged a police complaint after which four persons were arrested in connection with the death.

Rasheed suffered rashes all over his body after the treatment, lost his kidneys and then multiple organs failed leading to a painful death, his mother Asiya Begum revealed. Rasheed’s death is not the first-of-its-kind case of a hair transplant procedure turning fatal.

Earlier in September 2021, a 31-year-old hair transplant patient died in Gujarat due to anaphylactic shock. A 43-year-old businessman from Mumbai had died two days after his hair transplant procedure in 2019. Why do hair transplant operations go wrong and how can such botched procedures lead to patients dying?

How can hair transplant turn fatal?

While not a life-threatening procedure normally, hair transplants can also go wrong due to medical negligence. The clinic needs to ensure the safe conditions for a patient. The use of general anesthesia instead of local anesthesia heightens the risk of complications leading to a hair transplant patient’s death. The procedure is time sensitive which could lead to a surgeon erring under pressure.

One of the major reasons why complications may occur is transplanting a large number of hair follicles at once. The maximum number widely agreed as safe for a one-time transplant is 3000. The Mumbai man who died in 2019 was given 9000 grafts in a single sitting.

People going for hair transplant treatments should always be careful in choosing qualified doctors and should stay away from those offering low cost procedures which might sacrifice on safety conditions of the patient. Due diligence is necessary despite hair transplant being a cosmetic procedure.

(With inputs from IANS)