Hailey Bieber, the 28-year-old model and entrepreneur, recently opened up on Instagram about her struggle with ovarian cysts. She revealed that she currently has two ovarian cysts, which is the second time she has experienced this health issue. Two years ago, she shared that she had a cyst the size of an apple on her ovary. Hailey made it clear that she doesn’t suffer from endometriosis or polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), which are often associated with ovarian cysts.

What Are Ovarian Cysts?

Ovarian cysts are fluid-filled sacs that form on or inside an ovary. They are quite common and can happen as part of the normal menstrual cycle. Most ovarian cysts are harmless and usually go away on their own without the need for treatment. However, some cysts may cause symptoms such as bloating, cramping, and nausea, or they may become large and require medical attention.

Why Do Ovarian Cysts Recur?

There are several reasons why ovarian cysts may recur. Certain types of cysts, like dermoid cysts, can come back after a few years. Dermoid cysts are formed from cells that are present from early development in the body. These cysts are often found in both ovaries and may require removal if they become large or cause discomfort. Another type, known as endometriomas or "chocolate cysts," can return even after the cyst wall has been removed. For young women, especially those in their twenties or thirties, the chances of recurrent cysts may be higher because of regular ovulation each month.

Treatment Options for Ovarian Cysts

In many cases, ovarian cysts don’t need treatment and may go away on their own. However, if a cyst causes significant symptoms or complications, there are several treatment options available:

Hormonal Medications: Birth control pills can help regulate the menstrual cycle and prevent new cysts from forming. This may be recommended if cysts keep coming back.

Surgical Intervention: If a cyst is large, persistent, or suspected to be cancerous, it may need to be removed through surgery. This can be done with a minimally invasive procedure like laparoscopy or through open surgery, depending on the size and nature of the cyst.

Lifestyle Changes to Manage Ovarian Cysts

While medical treatments are important, making certain lifestyle changes can also help manage ovarian cysts and reduce the chances of them coming back:

Healthy Diet: Eating a balanced diet that includes anti-inflammatory foods like berries, leafy greens, and turmeric can be helpful. Reducing the intake of saturated fats, meat, and dairy products may also benefit those with ovarian cysts.

Regular Exercise: Regular physical activity, such as yoga, can help maintain hormonal balance and reduce inflammation, which can be beneficial in managing cysts.

Hydration: Drinking plenty of water helps keep the body healthy and supports hormonal function.

Avoid Harmful Habits: Limiting alcohol consumption and avoiding smoking can help reduce the risk of cysts becoming more problematic.

Stress Management: Managing stress through techniques like meditation or deep breathing exercises can also support overall health.

