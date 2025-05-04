HEALTH
Ovarian cysts are fluid-filled sacs that form on or within an ovary.
Hailey Bieber, the 28-year-old model and entrepreneur, recently opened up on Instagram about her struggle with ovarian cysts. She revealed that she currently has two ovarian cysts, which is the second time she has experienced this health issue. Two years ago, she shared that she had a cyst the size of an apple on her ovary. Hailey made it clear that she doesn’t suffer from endometriosis or polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), which are often associated with ovarian cysts.
What Are Ovarian Cysts?
Ovarian cysts are fluid-filled sacs that form on or inside an ovary. They are quite common and can happen as part of the normal menstrual cycle. Most ovarian cysts are harmless and usually go away on their own without the need for treatment. However, some cysts may cause symptoms such as bloating, cramping, and nausea, or they may become large and require medical attention.
Why Do Ovarian Cysts Recur?
There are several reasons why ovarian cysts may recur. Certain types of cysts, like dermoid cysts, can come back after a few years. Dermoid cysts are formed from cells that are present from early development in the body. These cysts are often found in both ovaries and may require removal if they become large or cause discomfort. Another type, known as endometriomas or "chocolate cysts," can return even after the cyst wall has been removed. For young women, especially those in their twenties or thirties, the chances of recurrent cysts may be higher because of regular ovulation each month.
Treatment Options for Ovarian Cysts
In many cases, ovarian cysts don’t need treatment and may go away on their own. However, if a cyst causes significant symptoms or complications, there are several treatment options available:
Hormonal Medications: Birth control pills can help regulate the menstrual cycle and prevent new cysts from forming. This may be recommended if cysts keep coming back.
Surgical Intervention: If a cyst is large, persistent, or suspected to be cancerous, it may need to be removed through surgery. This can be done with a minimally invasive procedure like laparoscopy or through open surgery, depending on the size and nature of the cyst.
Lifestyle Changes to Manage Ovarian Cysts
While medical treatments are important, making certain lifestyle changes can also help manage ovarian cysts and reduce the chances of them coming back:
Healthy Diet: Eating a balanced diet that includes anti-inflammatory foods like berries, leafy greens, and turmeric can be helpful. Reducing the intake of saturated fats, meat, and dairy products may also benefit those with ovarian cysts.
Regular Exercise: Regular physical activity, such as yoga, can help maintain hormonal balance and reduce inflammation, which can be beneficial in managing cysts.
Hydration: Drinking plenty of water helps keep the body healthy and supports hormonal function.
Avoid Harmful Habits: Limiting alcohol consumption and avoiding smoking can help reduce the risk of cysts becoming more problematic.
Stress Management: Managing stress through techniques like meditation or deep breathing exercises can also support overall health.
Also read: Man dies after consuming meat, THIS country records first Anthrax death in 3 decades
IPL 2025: Virat Kohli breaks 5 records against CSK, RCB star becomes 1st player to...
Are Sara Tendulkar and Siddhant Chaturvedi new lovebirds in town? What happened to Dhadak 2 actor's relationship with Navya Naveli Nanda...
Big tension for bankrupt Pakistan, can sustain war for only 4 days, faces shortage of artillery ammunition due to...
This is world's most expensive house worth Rs 40,000 crore with 775 rooms, antique art, royal history, it is located in...
Explore Europe on a budget: Cheapest countries to fly to from India in June
'When you’ve played over 100 Tests...': Cheteshwar Pujara makes BIG statement ahead of India's England tour
PBKS vs LSG IPL 2025 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips, probable playing XIs, team news, injury updates for Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants
Did we just spot Tripti Dimri's doppelgänger? WATCH viral video
'A strange sight': Rare two-headed snake hatches at US pet store
Hailey Bieber reveals she has ovarian cysts: Why they recur and how to cure them
Govt terminates services of IMF's Indian executive director Dr KV Subramaniam 6 months ahead of tenure, know why
Gehana Vasisth reacts to ban on House Arrest, questions why Priyanka, Ranveer were spared after going nude: 'Humne sirf bikini aur lingerie tak..'
Ekta Kapoor seeks 'financial help' from government, to support filmmakers' 'large scale productions': 'Spain has taken over...'
IPL 2025, RCB vs CSK: Ayush Mhatre's 94-run knock in vain as Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Chennai Super Kings by 2 runs in last-over thriller
Raid 2 box office collection day 3: Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh-starrer shows big jump on Saturday, crosses Rs 50-crore mark worldwide
IPL 2025: Why was DRS not available for Dewald Brevis to review LBW decision in RCB vs CSK match?
DNA TV Show: What will be India's next move after Pahalgam horror?
Russia urges India, Pakistan to resolve Pahalgam tensions, Sergey Lavrov speaks to S Jaishankar
'Salman Khan has done many films that don't have essence': Nawazuddin Siddiqui reacts to Sikandar's failure
CRPF soldier terminated for helping Pakistani wife overstay in India, violating service conduct rules
NEET UG paper leak: Over 250 MBBS students face action over paper leak, admissions cancelled, exams barred
RCB vs CSK: Khaleel Ahmed registers unwanted record, bowls most expensive over of IPL 2025
Sonu Nigam breaks silence on allegations of 'insulting' Kannadigas, issues statement: 'When the pants were removed in Pahalgam...'
IPL 2025: List of records broken by Virat Kohli during RCB vs CSK clash in Bengaluru
Building AI-powered sustainability solutions: Lessons from developing an automated LCA tool
Meet woman who rented half her bed letting strangers sleep beside her, made Rs 54000 a month, after losing her job to...
Masterstroke by Mukesh Ambani as Jio launches fresh recharge plan, allowing users to make unlimited callings for 11 months for just Rs...
KKR vs RR IPL 2025 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips, probable playing XIs, team news, injury updates for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals
Meet India's highest paid actor returns to TV after 8 years, will charge Rs 3.5 lakh per day, has worked with Ajay Devgn, he is Prabhas’…
Gujarat Titans' pacer Kagiso Rabada admits to failing drug test, issues statement over IPL absence
Man visits Shinchan's school in real life, shares heartwarming video: 'A childhood dream came true'
Panchayat Season 4 teaser: It's Pradhan ji vs Bhushan at Phulera elections, Sachiv Abhishek, Prahlad take backseat; fans say 'don't promote, announce season 5'
Farooq Abdullah lashes out at Pakistan over Pahalgam horror: 'Ab ghada bhar aaya hai...'
After Arshad Nadeem, Instagram accounts of Pakistani cricketers Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam and others blocked in India
This is most difficult Engineering branch, less than 60 out of 100 students clear course in one go, it is...
Australia's Anthony Albanese to remain Prime Minister as Labor Party wins election
Rahul Vaidya sells 17 years old two Mumbai houses for Rs 5 crore, original prices of properties will leave you stunned
Meet Indian genius who studied at IIT, Stanford, became youngest S&P 500 CEO with Rs 100 crore salary package, was fired after Elon Musk...
Amid soaring tension with India after Pahalgam attack, Pakistan makes this big claim, says it successfully tested missile...
'You're bound to...': Shubman Gill breaks silence on heated exchange with umpires during GT vs SRH IPL 2025 match
Amid tensions with India over Pahalgam attack, Pakistan test fires Abdali missile with 450 km range
Mira Rajput reveals her biggest beauty treatment regret: 'My face look like...'
After Fawad Khan, Hania Amir, India suspends THIS Pakistani actress's Instagram page
'You are a true patriot': Army veteran says Pahalgam attack was aimed at dividing the nation, calls for unity
Sumona Chakravarti expresses disappointment with WAVES Summit, questions Ministry for ignoring TV fraternity: 'All I can see is Bollywood, Tollywood, OTT'
Sita Navami 2025: Know the date, time, rituals, Puja vidhi and significance
Who is Ajaz Khan, booked over viral 'sex positions' video from House Arrest web series
What is Mukesh Ambani's success mantra? Entrepreneur shares his three-word philosophy, check post
IPL 2025: Will rain play spoilsport in RCB vs CSK clash at M Chinnaswamy Stadium? Check Bengaluru weather forecast
Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani's company's new strategy ahead of..., gives all new stores 6 to 12 months to...
Anushka Sharma wears the prettiest pink co-ord for her 37th birthday celebration; it costs Rs...
'It's just yellow and...': Virat Kohli opens up on RCB's most intense rivalry with Chennai Super Kings
Memes outpour on internet after Kohli’s clarification over ‘unintended’ like on Avneet Kaur’s post: 'Anushka Bhabhi ka darr'
Meet actress who met her first husband while shooting Cadbury campaign, got divorced in just 6 months, then married another star, but 14 years later...
Paps zooming into Khushi Kapoor sitting in living room during grandmother Nirmal Kapoor's last rites sparks online outrage
Meet farmer turned entrepreneur who started with just Rs 50000, now earns Rs 750000 monthly by selling millet idlis from roadside stall, once served India's..., he is from...
Meet star wife who got married at 20, became a mother at 21, called it 'isolating', felt jealous of single friends, has now co-founded..., her husband is..
'Deepika Padukone doesn’t like to admit it but...': Mika Singh makes big statement, says actress should give due credit to... for her success
Lucky adventure! Hikers find treasure possibly buried by Nazis over 100 years ago, it is worth Rs...
Vijay Deverakonda issues apology after backlash over his tribal community remark: 'The word tribe as I used it, was meant...'
Union Minister Ramdas Athawale backs Pratik Gandhi, Patralekha starrer Phule, calls for nationwide tax exemption
Meet actress who was called 'unlucky' after two flop films, then worked in remake of Salman Khan's..., became overnight star, her name is..
MS Dhoni's big move after CSK elimination from IPL 2025 Playoffs, calls India's fastest T20...
Flames on Two Fronts: Is China fueling a two-front war for India via Bangladesh and Maldives?
India bans import and transit of all goods from Pakistan after Pahalgam terror attack
This influential Hindu dynasty in Pakistan shares shocking connection with Muslims, it is...
Meet one of India's youngest IAS officers who did not use phone for 3 years, cleared SSC exam, later cracked UPSC at 24, not Tina Dabi, Smita Sabharwal she is...
Can AI replace Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan? This filmmaker's bold claims at WAVES summit grab eyeballs
91-year-old Italian woman breaks sprinting world record; Here's what keeps her fit at this age
'Karan johar jaise kyu lag rhe..': Kapil Sharma shares fitness mantra from the mountains, netizens react
This actor came to Mumbai with only Rs 50, then gave 7 back-to-back blockbusters, became superstar, still went bankrupt, was forced to sell his bungalow to.., his name is..
Not just star cricketer, Yuzvendra Chahal is also this professional, earns Rs... monthly, it is...
Rain brings relief to Delhi-NCR from scorching heat, IMD forecasts more showers and thunderstorms
Alia Bhatt to walk with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes 2025? Here's what we know
Australia election 2025: Who are main prime ministerial candidates and when will results be declared?
Meet actress who belongs to Royal family, started her career with Doordarshan, gave superhit film with Salman Khan, suddenly quit acting after..
Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani reveals who stood by him when he battled his health issues, its not Nita Ambani, Isha, Akash
Big move by Narayana Murthy, Infosys completes acquisition of this company for Rs..., name is...
Meet IIT-JEE topper Om Prakash Behera who scored 300/300 in JEE Mains, secured AIR..., doesn't have a phone, he is from…
Amitabh Bachchan worked in two films with same name 29 years apart, only one became superhit, other was made for Rs 21 crores, earned just Rs..., film was..
This Pakistani Army headquarter, place which holds true power in the country, is linked to Rajasthani Rajput king, it is located in...
Indian Railways brings big changes for passengers, here are 5 things you need to know
When Shahid Afridi was manhandled by crowd, slapped multiple times at airport
Meet actress who was called 'gold digger' for secretly marrying businessman, Salman Khan wanted to marry her, faced affair rumours with Rishi Kapoor, Govinda; she is...
Weather Update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall along with thunderstorms in Delhi-NCR today, minimum temperature to be...
Meet actor who gifted his father the same hotel where he once worked as waiter, used to manage catering business before acting; now boasts staggering net worth of Rs...
VIRAL VIDEO: Parents catch son, his girlfriend having chowmein, beat them up in public
Nirmal Kapoor's demise: Boney Kapoor shares his mother lived full and joyful life: 'Her generous spirit and boundless...'
Meet Pakistan's richest person, who once worked as dishwasher, now owns a football club, no match for Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, his net worth is Rs...
Goa Temple Stampede: 6 dead, over 50 injured in Lairai Devi temple in Shrigao
Prince Harry says he would love to reconcile with King Charles, UK royal family: 'Can't see a world in which...'
Amitabh Bachchan's old tweet on Aishwarya Rai's labour pain goes viral, sparks outrage; netizens say 'being a celebrity, one should not...'
CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2025 Soon: Know expected date, time and step-by-step guide to check CBSE board results via Digilocker
Tensions between India and Pakistan after Pahalgam terror attack spark nuclear war fears: What is lifespan of nuclear weapons?
'Till date I could not find where surgical strikes took place': Congress MP Charanjit Channi
Sonu Nigam links request to sing a Kannada song to Pahalgam attack; irked Kannadiga community files complaint
Indian diaspora holds major protest in Berlin against Pahalgam terror attack
Is monthly mobile recharge in Pakistan cheaper or more expensive than in India? It costs Rs...
Om Raut defends Adipurush's failure, says Prabhas-starrer Telugu rights was sold for Rs 120 crore; gets brutally trolled: 'Kuch toh lihaaj karo'
Meet woman, who cracked JRF and NET exams, secretly appeared for UPSC test, cleared it with AIR...