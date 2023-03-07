H3N2 virus spike in India: Tips to prevent yourself from seasonal flu and influenza A virus during Holi celebrations

File photo

The celebrations of Holi have already begun across India. Today India is celebrating Chhoti Holi/ Holi Dahan which signifies the victory of good over evil. While people are all set to celebrate the festival of colors, we must also take care of ourselves as a new virus H3N2 has become a cause of concern.

H3N2 is a subtype of Influenza A virus that is behind the unexpected spike of viral infection and respiratory problems across India. H3N2 also known as spring flu and seasonal flu replicates the symptoms of the flu and the common cold. The flu has many similarities to coronavirus symptoms.

Symptoms:

Diarrhoea

Vomiting

Nausea

Body ache

Stomach ache

Coughing

Fever

Sneezing

Seasonal flu prevention:

Keep your hands clean. Wash your hands especially before eating, after using the toilet, and before touching your face, mouth and nose.

Avoid going to crowded places during this season. There is a possibility of flu spreading easily here.

Keep your distance from sick people.

If you have the flu, stay home for 24 hours after your fever goes down to prevent spreading the infection to others. Remember to cover your mouth while coughing or sneezing.

The ICRM and IMA have also issued an advisory, urging people not to take antibiotics without consulting a doctor and getting clarification if they have influenza or viral infection.

Avoid crowds and eating at public places in the festive season, as well as maintain proper hygiene and make sure that they are regularly washing their hands and wearing masks in public places.

Influenza A H3N2 virus: Treatment

The currently recommended drugs for the H3N2 virus are oseltamivir, zanamivir, peramivir, and baloxavir, which are available through prescription. The H3N2 virus has not resulted in death in India till now, but can cause prolonged illness and have a severe impact on the immune system of the infected person.