Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Hours after congratulating Narendra Modi, Donald Trump fires salvo at India, says...

Meet star actress who started career with Rs 30, sold coffee at petrol pump, later became 2nd wife of.., her name is..

The 10-Second Rush: Why Nicotine makes cigarettes so hard to quit

Shah Rukh Khan’s fitness secrets at 59 revealed: 4 foods that keep him in amazing physique

From Janhvi Kapoor to Alia Bhatt: Bollywood’s divas are redefining classic pearl jewellery look, from sarees to gowns

Munawar Faruqui’s unforgettable dialogues from his acting debut, First Copy season 1

H3N2 Virus rising: Know about symptoms, treatment, safety guidelines, more

What may happen to $100 billion India investment plans after Pakistan-Saudi Arabia defence pact?

Jolly LLB cast fees: Here's what Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi and others charged for film; paychecks revealed

PM Modi speaks with Nepal's interim PM Sushila Karki, offers condolences, reaffirms India's support to ‘restore peace’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Hours after congratulating Narendra Modi, Donald Trump fires salvo at India, says...

Hours after congratulating PM Modi, Donald Trump fires salvo at India, says...

Meet star actress who started career with Rs 30, sold coffee at petrol pump, later became 2nd wife of.., her name is..

Meet actress who started career with Rs 30, sold coffee at petrol pump, then..

The 10-Second Rush: Why Nicotine makes cigarettes so hard to quit

The 10-Second Rush: Why Nicotine makes cigarettes so hard to quit

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from

Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

HomeHealth

HEALTH

H3N2 Virus rising: Know about symptoms, treatment, safety guidelines, more

H3N2 flu, resurfacing in 2025, spreads easily and affects children, the elderly, and pregnant women the most. Symptoms include fever, cough, and body pain, with prevention through antivirals, vaccines, and good hygiene.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Sep 18, 2025, 01:38 PM IST

H3N2 Virus rising: Know about symptoms, treatment, safety guidelines, more
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

In recent years, you have heard about the influenza virus; it's a viral infection that puts your nose, lungs, and throat at high risk. The H3N2 flu is a type of this virus. The virus is associated with seasonal flu and harms the respiratory system, including the nose, throat, and lungs. And that is easily spread from one person to another. The virus H3N2 is not new; it emerged in 1968 during the Hong Kong Flu pandemic, which already claimed millions of lives. In 2025, H3N2 made its comeback, and according to NDTV, 69% of households in Delhi-NCR are grappling with viral symptoms. Health advisors have expressed their concerns about the recent cases of H3N2.

Who is at risk from the H3N2 virus?

1. Young children under the age of 5, because their immune system is weak. Their body parts have not developed properly.

2. Elderly adults, people above 60 or 65, are at high risk. Because they are already suffering from diseases like high blood pressure, diabetes, or hypertension.

3. Pregnant women's bodies have changed 360 degrees, and their bodies undergo hormonal or immune changes. In that situation, they lead to complications in their pregnancy.

Symptoms:-

A sudden high fever and cold are one of the earliest signs. It makes you feel weak and restless. The respiratory system is in discomfort, like with a dry cough, irritation in the airways, and a sore throat. Runny nose, shortness of breath, and chest tightness are more common in people who are suffering from asthma. Intense headache or muscle and joint pains give a feeling of extreme tiredness.

Treatment:-

It does not have particular pills to treat H3N2 instantly. To prevent it, you can take antiviral medications that were prescribed by the doctor, like oseltamivir or baloxavir. It does not treat the virus completely, but it may shorten the duration of illness and lower the risk. You can take over-the-counter (OTC) medicines like paracetamol for fever and body pain, and chest and cold medicines to relieve a blocked nose. Also, do self-care like drink lots of water for hydration and eat food that contains rich vitamin C, zinc, and antioxidants, which help to boost your immune system.

Safety guidelines:-

Practice good hygiene around you. Frequently wash your hands and face with handwash and facewash. Use alcohol-based sanitisers when you can't wash with water. In crowded places, wear masks, and when talking, try to maintain a distance. Take the vaccine and don't miss their yearly updates. If you have symptoms like fever, a cold, and body pain, avoid going to crowded places, work, or school.

It's a serious problem for your body, so don't ignore it and try to treat it immediately. People also recover from that virus, but you have to focus on self-care. Take immediate medical treatment and stay informed about safety measures. Seek help if you need it, and try to protect your body from viruses and diseases.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Who is Gourangalal Das? India's new envoy to South Korea who played key role in India-China negotiations
Gourangalal Das to be India's new Envoy to South Korea
Ileana D’Cruz says she almost walked out of Barfi after Anurag Basu lashed out at her on set: ‘I broke down, called producer...'
Ileana D’Cruz says she almost walked out of Barfi after Anurag Basu lashed out
Not Arshad Warsi, this actor was first choice for Jolly LLB; he unknowingly rejected the 2013 hit; it's not Akshay Kumar
Not Arshad Warsi, this actor was first choice for Jolly LLB; he rejected it
DNA TV Show: India, US hold trade talks in New Delhi amid tariff row
DNA TV Show: India, US hold trade talks in New Delhi amid tariff row
Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan escalates handshake drama, accuses BCCI of influencing Andy Pycroft in letter to ICC
Pakistan escalates handshake drama, accuses BCCI of influencing Andy Pycroft in
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE