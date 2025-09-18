H3N2 Virus rising: Know about symptoms, treatment, safety guidelines, more

H3N2 flu, resurfacing in 2025, spreads easily and affects children, the elderly, and pregnant women the most. Symptoms include fever, cough, and body pain, with prevention through antivirals, vaccines, and good hygiene.

In recent years, you have heard about the influenza virus; it's a viral infection that puts your nose, lungs, and throat at high risk. The H3N2 flu is a type of this virus. The virus is associated with seasonal flu and harms the respiratory system, including the nose, throat, and lungs. And that is easily spread from one person to another. The virus H3N2 is not new; it emerged in 1968 during the Hong Kong Flu pandemic, which already claimed millions of lives. In 2025, H3N2 made its comeback, and according to NDTV, 69% of households in Delhi-NCR are grappling with viral symptoms. Health advisors have expressed their concerns about the recent cases of H3N2.

Who is at risk from the H3N2 virus?

1. Young children under the age of 5, because their immune system is weak. Their body parts have not developed properly.

2. Elderly adults, people above 60 or 65, are at high risk. Because they are already suffering from diseases like high blood pressure, diabetes, or hypertension.

3. Pregnant women's bodies have changed 360 degrees, and their bodies undergo hormonal or immune changes. In that situation, they lead to complications in their pregnancy.

Symptoms:-

A sudden high fever and cold are one of the earliest signs. It makes you feel weak and restless. The respiratory system is in discomfort, like with a dry cough, irritation in the airways, and a sore throat. Runny nose, shortness of breath, and chest tightness are more common in people who are suffering from asthma. Intense headache or muscle and joint pains give a feeling of extreme tiredness.

Treatment:-

It does not have particular pills to treat H3N2 instantly. To prevent it, you can take antiviral medications that were prescribed by the doctor, like oseltamivir or baloxavir. It does not treat the virus completely, but it may shorten the duration of illness and lower the risk. You can take over-the-counter (OTC) medicines like paracetamol for fever and body pain, and chest and cold medicines to relieve a blocked nose. Also, do self-care like drink lots of water for hydration and eat food that contains rich vitamin C, zinc, and antioxidants, which help to boost your immune system.

Safety guidelines:-

Practice good hygiene around you. Frequently wash your hands and face with handwash and facewash. Use alcohol-based sanitisers when you can't wash with water. In crowded places, wear masks, and when talking, try to maintain a distance. Take the vaccine and don't miss their yearly updates. If you have symptoms like fever, a cold, and body pain, avoid going to crowded places, work, or school.

It's a serious problem for your body, so don't ignore it and try to treat it immediately. People also recover from that virus, but you have to focus on self-care. Take immediate medical treatment and stay informed about safety measures. Seek help if you need it, and try to protect your body from viruses and diseases.