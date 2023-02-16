H3N2 virus causing spike in influenza flu cases in Delhi-NCR, all you need to know about this virus

picture for representation

The H3N2 virus is the cause behind the unexpected spike in influenza flu cases of viral infection and respiratory problems across Delhi NCR, as per the TOI report.

The symptoms of the H3N2 virus include fever, cough, sore throat, vomiting, and diarrhea. According to doctors, the flu lasts for 5 to 7 days. According to the Times of India report, 40 percent of people in Delhi-NCR are having this flu. Not only this, many cases are reported post-viral bronchitis due to the H3N2 virus.

Dr Arjun Dang, CEO, Dr Dang's Lab told ANI, "H3N2 virus is nothing but influenza. It's a type of influenza A. In short, all of us know that this flu is a contagious respiratory virus that affects the nose, throat, the upper respiratory tract and in some cases, the lungs."

Cause of H3N2 virus

According to health experts, this virus cases increases due to change in the weather every year in the months of January and February. However, people have to take precautions during this time.

The report also adds that Delhi-NCR is in the grip of this virus, due to which people are suffering from cold, cough and fever. The name of this virus is H3N2.

Dr. Kuldeep Kumar Grover, Head of Critical Care at CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram told TOI that every year we see a sudden surge in viral cases due to the weather condition. The virus mostly occurs in people above 50 years and below 15 years of age. In addition, pollution is also one of the triggering elements. To prevent this, avoid crowded places, wear masks, and people should keep proper respiratory hygiene, and keep distance while talking. Along with this, consult a doctor if you have a fever for more than two days.

Symptoms of the H3N2 virus

fever

cough

sore throat

vomiting

diarrhea.

Precautions:

Talking about precautions, Dr. Dang added, "The same precautions that we followed for Covid so well and so successfully -- hygiene, social distancing, masking, etc -- are to be maintained to keep this virus at bay. I want everyone to understand that it is very important to get your annual flu shot or the influenza vaccine because this prevents any kind of complications or serious symptoms."

(with inputs from ANI)