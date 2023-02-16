Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeHealth
topStoriesenglish

H3N2 virus causing spike in influenza flu cases in Delhi-NCR, all you need to know about this virus

H3N2 Virus: The infection of this virus usually lasts for about five to seven days.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 16, 2023, 01:44 PM IST

H3N2 virus causing spike in influenza flu cases in Delhi-NCR, all you need to know about this virus
picture for representation

The H3N2 virus is the cause behind the unexpected spike in influenza flu cases of viral infection and respiratory problems across Delhi NCR, as per the TOI report. 

The symptoms of the H3N2 virus include fever, cough, sore throat, vomiting, and diarrhea. According to doctors, the flu lasts for 5 to 7 days. According to the Times of India report, 40 percent of people in Delhi-NCR are having this flu. Not only this, many cases are reported post-viral bronchitis due to the H3N2 virus.

Dr Arjun Dang, CEO, Dr Dang's Lab told ANI, "H3N2 virus is nothing but influenza. It's a type of influenza A. In short, all of us know that this flu is a contagious respiratory virus that affects the nose, throat, the upper respiratory tract and in some cases, the lungs."

Cause of H3N2 virus

According to health experts, this virus cases increases due to change in the weather every year in the months of January and February. However, people have to take precautions during this time.

The report also adds that Delhi-NCR is in the grip of this virus, due to which people are suffering from cold, cough and fever. The name of this virus is H3N2. 

Dr. Kuldeep Kumar Grover, Head of Critical Care at CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram told TOI that every year we see a sudden surge in viral cases due to the weather condition. The virus mostly occurs in people above 50 years and below 15 years of age. In addition, pollution is also one of the triggering elements. To prevent this, avoid crowded places, wear masks, and people should keep proper respiratory hygiene, and keep distance while talking. Along with this, consult a doctor if you have a fever for more than two days.

Symptoms of the H3N2 virus

  • fever
  • cough
  • sore throat
  • vomiting
  • diarrhea.

Precautions:

Talking about precautions, Dr. Dang added, "The same precautions that we followed for Covid so well and so successfully -- hygiene, social distancing, masking, etc -- are to be maintained to keep this virus at bay. I want everyone to understand that it is very important to get your annual flu shot or the influenza vaccine because this prevents any kind of complications or serious symptoms."

(with inputs from ANI)

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Streaming This Week: Mission Majnu, Chhatriwali, Dhamaka, binge-watch these OTT films and shows
Yearender 2022: Shah Rukh-Nayanthara, Ranbir-Shraddha, Salman-Pooja, fresh onscreen pairs to watch out for in 2023
Valentine's Day 2023: Tips for girls on how to prep for a romantic date night
Meet Virat Kohli's glamorous sister-in-law Chetna Kohli, whose style can give Anushka Sharma a run for her money
Street food: Five best tandoori momos places in Delhi that will cater to your cravings
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 607 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for February 16
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.