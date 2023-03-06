H3N2 flu: Know who is at risk, how to keep yourself safe from Influenza A virus

The cases of spring flu and seasonal flu are on the rise across the country, with the Centre saying that the infection is spreading because of a subtype of the Influenza A virus, which is the H3N2 flu. This flu is also replicating the symptoms of coronavirus in people.

A sudden spike in the cases of the H3N2 flu has been noted in places like Delhi, Mumbai, Uttar Pradesh, and several parts of India in the first week of March, with the Centre issuing an important advisory on how to protect yourself from influenza this spring.

Some of the most common symptoms of the Influenza H3N2 flu are fever, body ache, persistent cough, and respiratory issues, which are very similar to the symptoms of Covid. The H3N2 flu may also result in prolonged illness, as per ICMR.

Further, ICMR has issued an important advisory on how to keep yourself safe and protected from the H3N2 influenza flu this year, saying that one must wash hands regularly and maintain proper hygiene. They must also be away from crowded places for a few days.

Who is at risk of contracting H3N2 flu?

Here are some of the groups which are at risk of contracting and having serious complications from the H3N2 seasonal flu –

Children below the age of 5

Adults above the age of 65

Asthma or respiratory disease patients

People with neurologic and neurodevelopment conditions

People with blood disorders such as sickle cell anemia

People suffering from chronic lung diseases

People who are obese, have BMI of more than 40

People having heart, kidney, or liver disorders

How to keep yourself safe from seasonal flu

ICMR has issued an advisory regarding the spread of the influenza virus across the country, urging people to avoid crowded places, wear masks in public, frequently wash hands and maintain all hygiene measures during the Holi season.

