H3N2 flu cases surge in Delhi‑NCR: 5 symptoms you must not ignore

Is Virat Kohli done with ODIs? Chief selector Ajit Agarkar sounds alarm amid silence, 2027 World Cup hopes fade
Navratri 2025: 8 must-watch Bollywood movies with strong female leads this festive season, from Raazi to Mardaani
Rise & Fall: Kiku Sharda breaks down after heated clash with Aditya Narayan, says 'mujhe yeh attitude...'
Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s dream run continues, surpasses Unmukt Chand’s record in IND U19 vs AUS U19 clash
Zubeen Garg's ashes to be distributed to organisations, individuals via online portal
Mukesh Ambani vs Gautam Adani: Indian billionaires race to win green goldmine in Kutch
Will Donald Trump exempt THESE roles from $100K H1-B visa fee order?
'I wouldn't call Bandar a dark film': Nikhil Dwivedi on producing Bobby Deol-starrer, Anurag Kashyap's directorial
Palace worth Rs 40000000000 lands in legal battle between minister, former CM and...; it is owned by...
Asia Cup 2025: Sanju Samson set to be dropped vs Bangladesh? India coach flags major concern
HEALTH
H3N2 flu cases are rising in the Delhi-NCR region due to changing weather and overcrowded public spaces. Key symptoms include high fever, cough, sore throat, and dehydration. Maintaining hygiene, wearing masks, and seeking early medical attention are essential for prevention and care.
In recent years, you have heard about the influenza virus; it's a viral infection that puts your nose, lungs, and throat at high risk. The H3N2 flu is a type of this virus. The virus is associated with seasonal flu and harms the respiratory system, including the nose, throat, and lungs. And that is easily spread from one person to another. The virus H3N2 is not new; it emerged in 1968 during the Hong Kong Flu pandemic, which already claimed millions of lives. In 2025, H3N2 made its comeback, and according to NDTV, 69% of households in Delhi-NCR are grappling with viral symptoms. Health advisors have expressed their concerns about the recent cases of H3N2.
According to recent reports, the H3N2 influenza virus is spreading rapidly across the Delhi-NCR region, with a significant increase in flu-like cases. Many people have fallen ill, experiencing symptoms that are often mistaken for a common cold or seasonal fever. However, doctors and health experts warn that ignoring these early signs can lead to serious complications. With the spike in infections, the medical community is on high alert, urging the public to stay cautious and informed.
The H3N2 virus is a subtype of the influenza A virus and has been associated with seasonal flu outbreaks. It primarily affects the respiratory system, including the nose, throat, and lungs, and is highly contagious, spreading easily from person to person.
Though the virus isn't new, first emerging during the 1968 Hong Kong Flu pandemic, which claimed millions of lives, H3N2 has made a comeback in 2025. According to an NDTV report, 69% of households in Delhi-NCR are currently experiencing flu-like symptoms, prompting serious concern among health officials.
There are several factors contributing to the rise:
If you experience symptoms, seek medical advice promptly. Early intervention can prevent complications and protect those around you.
ALSO READ: WHO, EU, medical fraternity warns Donald Trump over claim linking paracetamol link with autism, makes BIG statement, 'Available evidence...'