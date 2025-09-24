Add DNA as a Preferred Source
HEALTH

H3N2 flu cases surge in Delhi‑NCR: 5 symptoms you must not ignore

H3N2 flu cases are rising in the Delhi-NCR region due to changing weather and overcrowded public spaces. Key symptoms include high fever, cough, sore throat, and dehydration. Maintaining hygiene, wearing masks, and seeking early medical attention are essential for prevention and care.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Sep 24, 2025, 04:15 PM IST

H3N2 flu cases surge in Delhi‑NCR: 5 symptoms you must not ignore
In recent years, you have heard about the influenza virus; it's a viral infection that puts your nose, lungs, and throat at high risk. The H3N2 flu is a type of this virus. The virus is associated with seasonal flu and harms the respiratory system, including the nose, throat, and lungs. And that is easily spread from one person to another. The virus H3N2 is not new; it emerged in 1968 during the Hong Kong Flu pandemic, which already claimed millions of lives. In 2025, H3N2 made its comeback, and according to NDTV, 69% of households in Delhi-NCR are grappling with viral symptoms. Health advisors have expressed their concerns about the recent cases of H3N2.

According to recent reports, the H3N2 influenza virus is spreading rapidly across the Delhi-NCR region, with a significant increase in flu-like cases. Many people have fallen ill, experiencing symptoms that are often mistaken for a common cold or seasonal fever. However, doctors and health experts warn that ignoring these early signs can lead to serious complications. With the spike in infections, the medical community is on high alert, urging the public to stay cautious and informed.

What is the H3N2 virus?

The H3N2 virus is a subtype of the influenza A virus and has been associated with seasonal flu outbreaks. It primarily affects the respiratory system, including the nose, throat, and lungs,  and is highly contagious, spreading easily from person to person.

Though the virus isn't new,  first emerging during the 1968 Hong Kong Flu pandemic, which claimed millions of lives, H3N2 has made a comeback in 2025. According to an NDTV report, 69% of households in Delhi-NCR are currently experiencing flu-like symptoms, prompting serious concern among health officials.

Why are H3N2 cases rising in Delhi-NCR?

There are several factors contributing to the rise:

  • Fluctuating weather patterns: The region is experiencing warm days and chilly nights, which weaken the immune system.
  • High population density: Crowded places such as buses, metros, offices, schools, and markets increase the chance of infection.
  • Poor hygiene practices: Inadequate handwashing and improper sanitisation contribute to virus spread.

Top 5 symptoms of H3N2 to watch for

  • High fever lasting more than 5 days - should be checked by a doctor.
  • Persistent dry or wet cough and shortness of breath - may affect the lungs.
  • Muscle pain (myalgia) and body aches - can impact daily functioning.
  • Sore throat and blocked nose - common initial symptoms of infection.
  • Digestive issues & dehydration - leading to dizziness, dry mouth, and fatigue.

Preventive measures

  • Avoid crowded places if you're unwell.
  • Wear a mask in public settings.
  • Maintain proper hygiene, including regular handwashing.
  • Eat nutritious food to boost immunity.
  • Stay hydrated and rest well.

If you experience symptoms, seek medical advice promptly. Early intervention can prevent complications and protect those around you.

