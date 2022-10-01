Health: These 5 unhealthy habits can harm your gut health

File photo

Many health issues can be avoided with a healthy stomach. Nutritionists recommend including additional probiotics in the diet in the form of buttermilk or curds as well as foods high in fibre including fruits, vegetables, beans, and millet to maintain gut health.

Gut health refers to millions of microbiomes, majorly bacteria and some viruses and fungi that live inside the large intestine. These microbiomes are capable of protecting our body, producing several nutrients and metabolites which are utilised by our body and removal of harmful wastes from the body. There are also several harmful ones.

Without our knowledge, our gut health is frequently impacted on a regular basis. It is mostly due to our regular modern lifestyle and eating practices.

Here are 5 unhealthy habits that could affect the normal functioning of your gut.

Not exercising: Exercising on daily basis has many health benefits, it reduces our stress levels and the risk of chronic disease. Higher levels of fitness are associated with higher amounts of good bacteria, which are important for metabolic health and the prevention of obesity.

Disrupted sleep cycle: A disrupted sleep cycle causes serious issues like acidity, irritability, and persistent weariness. Our gut bacteria and our overall health may both suffer if our biological clock is disturbed.

Lack of Prebiotics in the Diet: Prebiotic fiber is naturally present in many foods, including whole grains, fruits, and vegetables. Your entire digestive health could be harmed if you don't consume enough of them. Foods high in prebiotics include:

Lentils, chickpeas, and beans

Oats

Bananas

Garlic

Onions

Nuts

Too Much Alcohol: An imbalance in the gut microorganisms results from excessive alcohol consumption on a regular basis. Dysbiosis is the name given to this condition.

Low fibre: Diarrhea and constipation are two of the gut-related health issues brought on by a low-fibre diet. Fruits, vegetables, and whole grains are all excellent sources of fibre and ought to be a staple of your daily diet.