Grow your hair faster, stronger: Dos and don'ts for silky, healthy hair

File photo

Having shiny, stronger, dandruff-free, and healthy hair has now become a dream for many of us. We hear much advice about changing our diet, using the proper products, etc., but do you actually know the main factors which can make your hair grow faster and stronger? Let us understand in depth how to have healthy and stronger hair.

Factors that have an effect on your hair growth are:

Genetics plays an important role

Hormonal imbalances

Lack of nutrition like protein, Vitamin C, Vitamin B, fatty acids, and antioxidants

Due to medications (as well as chemotherapy or exposure to radioactivity procedures)

Depression, stress, and anxiety

Extreme weight loss

Severe diseases or critical conditions

Dos and don'ts to make your hair grow faster and stronger:

Heat styling will damages hair. Regularly usage of a curling (or straightening) rod or hot comb affects hair health. Use the lowest temperature setting and use heat protectants.

Wet hair: You run the risk of breaking hair strands, harming follicles, and tearing the cuticles when you sweep your wet hair.

Use conditioner: Conditioners should be used post your shampoo every time. Conditioner helps your hair behave better and strengthens the hair strands.

Trim your hair regularly.

Try to reduce stress

Have your supplements timely

Don't lose weight drastically

Massage your scalp regularly

Don't tie your hair too tight.

Avoid hair extensions.

Avoid applying chemicals

Avoid pulling and scratching your hair

