Green vs Red chilli in diet: Know which is healthier for you

Photo: Pexels

Chillies have always been known as ingredients that add spices to food. And without chillies any Indian food is incomplete. Chilis are popular in Mexican and Asian cuisine but can be added to almost any food to add a pop of flavour and spice. Adding spice doesn’t add a pop of flavour but It also has health benefits. India is one of the largest producers of chilli in the world today.

It helps to lower inflammation. Chillies have many benefits. The digestive system gets improved, helps with a healthy heart, relieve joint pains, helps in weight loss, mitigate migraine, reduce the risk of cancer, prevent allergies etc.

Chillies are loaded with essential minerals and vitamins. Let’s know about the two kinds of chillies that are always found in every Indian household - green chillies and red chillies

Red chilli

Red chillies are nothing but aged green chillies, which turned red and dried up with time. They lose most of their water content and a major chunk of nutrients as well. Hence, it is only left with something that is hot but has no water content and nutrients in it. Red chillies consumed in excess can cause internal inflammation which results in peptic ulcers. Eating more red chillies can also cause gastric and heartburn.

Green chilli

Green chillies are definitely healthy as compared to red chillies. Green chillies have higher water content and zero calories which helps in losing weight. Green chillies are a rich source of beta–carotene, antioxidants and endorphins. Green chillies help in maintaining a healthy heart as they are packed with more nutrients and water content. They also help to regulate blood sugar levels, promote digestion, and help to improve skin health because it has the presence of vitamins E and C. It also improves immunity.



