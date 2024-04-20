Twitter
Health

Good news for health insurance policyholders as IRDAI issues new rules, check details here

These revisions mark a significant step towards ensuring better access to health insurance for all.

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Apr 20, 2024, 10:58 AM IST | Edited by : Shivam Verma

Image source: Pexels
The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has rolled out favourable changes to health insurance regulations, aiming to enhance benefits for customers. These adjustments, effective from April 2024, promise reduced waiting periods and improved claim settlement terms.

Shorter Waiting Periods

One significant change is the reduction of waiting periods for ailments from 8 to 5 years. This adjustment acknowledges the importance of timely access to healthcare services. Moreover, the waiting period for pre-existing conditions has also been shortened, offering relief to policyholders.

Enhanced Coverage for Pre-existing Conditions

Insurers can no longer exclude coverage for pre-existing conditions for more than 3 years. This applies to both new and existing policyholders, aligning waiting periods with the new regulation.

Maximum Age Limit Removed

The maximum age limit for purchasing health policies has been eliminated. This opens up opportunities for many individuals to access health coverage without limitations.

These revisions mark a significant step towards ensuring better access to health insurance for all. With shorter waiting periods and improved claim settlement terms, policyholders can now navigate their health journeys with greater peace of mind.

The changes by IRDAI are poised to benefit millions of policyholders across the nation, ensuring that health insurance remains a reliable safeguard against unexpected medical expenses.

