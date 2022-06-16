Glenmark launches new Asthma drug: All you need to know about Indamet

Indamet will improve the lung function of those suffering from uncontrolled asthma. (Representational)

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has launched a new drug for uncontrolled Asthma. Named Indamet, the drug is a new fixed-dose combination drug. It has two salts, Indacaterol and Mometasone. Indamet will be available in only one dose: 150 mcg. It can be taken with various doses of Momentasone only after consulting with a doctor.

Glenmark said in a statement that the drug is a new combination which is first of its kind in India. The company said both adults and children over the age of 12 can take the medicine.

The drug maker is the first company in India to market the FDC of Indacaterol, a long-acting beta-agonist and Mometasone Furoate, an inhaled corticosteroid, approved by the DCGI (Drug Controller General of India), the company noted.

Indamet will improve the lung function of those suffering from uncontrolled asthma. It will also help improve symptoms and reduce the chances of exacerbations.

More than 34 million people in India suffer from asthma. Thousands die every year. Around 49 percent of those undergoing conventional asthma treatment suffer from uncontrolled asthma.

With inputs from PTI