Gestational diabetes in pregnancy: How to avoid this for unborn good health

Diabetes in pregnancy is called gestational diabetes. The special thing is that gestational diabetes occurs only during pregnancy. However, like other diabetes, blood sugar increases in gestational diabetes, due to which the pregnancy is affected and it can also harm the unborn child. Now a new study has found that women who have high blood sugar during pregnancy have an increased risk of premature birth. This means the child is born before completing the period of 9 months in the womb. Significantly, premature birth is one of the biggest causes of death before the age of five.

Complications

According to TOI news, data from 2600 women were collected in this study and after their analysis, it was found that many other types of complications also arise due to diabetes during pregnancy. According to a report published in the Journal of the British Diabetic Association, if gestational diabetes persists for four months during pregnancy, the risk of giving birth to a premature baby increases by 19 percent. The study analyzed data collected from women treated for gestational diabetes within 6 months of pregnancy, or even after that, and pregnant women without gestational diabetes.

The study found that compared to women who did not have diabetes during pregnancy, many types of complications occurred in women with gestational diabetes. In these, not only premature babies were born, but the rate of admission to ICU at the time of birth also increased and in some women, the weight of children was also increased.

How to avoid gestational diabetes?

According to the Mayo Clinic website, get your blood sugar checked early in your pregnancy to rule out gestational diabetes. If blood sugar is high, then eat a healthy diet. Increase the intake of green vegetables. Take fiber rich food. Whole grains would be beneficial. Apart from this, be active during pregnancy.

Do light exercise for at least 30 minutes. Walk for a while. Do not let the weight increase under any circumstances. Say bye to cigarettes, alcohol. Avoid things with carbohydrates. Do not consume too much sugar or too much salt.