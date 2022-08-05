Search icon
From papaya leaves to neem, here are some ayurvedic home remedies to prevent dengue fever

During monsoon, stagnant water can be found at many places and these places can become a breeding ground for mosquitoes which can cause dengue.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 05, 2022, 08:32 PM IST

File Photo

Monsoon is one weather that gives birth to various vector-borne diseases every year. Dengue is one such disease that is known to spread widely during the rains. The viral disease is mainly transmitted to humans due to a bite of the infected mosquitoes.

During the monsoon season, stagnant water can be found at many places and every spot with stagnant water can become a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

As per media reports, the cases of dengue generally rise between the months of July and November. People affected by dengue face symptoms, including rash, headache, muscle pain, joint pain and fever.

Dengue can be prevented if an individual has a strong immunity. Here are some ayurvedic home remedies that can help in controlling the spread of dengue.

Neem leaves

Neem is known to have many health benefits. It is widely used to treat several health conditions due to its anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties. You can consume neem juice or chew neem leaves to strengthen your immunity.

Papaya leaves

Papaya leaves have been traditionally used to prevent malaria. The medicinal properties are also great for patients suffering from dengue. As per several studies, papaya leaf juice can help to increase platelet counts in the body.

Kalmegh

Kalmegh is a bitter-tasting herb which is also called as ‘bhuineem’. The leaves of this herb are used to prevent the virus from spreading. It has anti-malarial, anti-inflammatory, antibiotic properties.

Guduchi

Guduchi has been used in ayurveda to treat several diseases. It is a crucial remedy in the Indian system of medicine. You can consume these leaves after diluting them in a glass of water if you are suffering from dengue.

Wear protective clothing

Dengue is spread to humans from the bite of Aedes mosquito. Hence, it is advisable to wear long sleeves and pants so that your skin remains covered. You can use mosquito nets and repellents to lower your chances of getting bitten by a mosquito.

 

