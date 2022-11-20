From raw papaya to pineapple, these foods will help you to avoid irregular periods

Photo: Pexels

Nowadays the problem of irregular periods has become quite common among girls and women. Generally, the menstrual cycle of women is of 28 to 32 days, which runs at a difference of about the same number of days every month. It is counted from the first day of the period every month. If this cycle starts being too long or too short, then it is called an irregular period.

Usually, this problem occurs due to the disturbance of hormones. But experts also consider stress, obesity, thyroid, PCOD, consumption of birth control pills etc. as the reason for this. Due to irregular periods, women may have to face many problems such as pain in the uterus, loss of appetite, pain in the breast, abdomen, arms, legs and back, excessive fatigue, nausea, vomiting, constipation, etc.

Here are some home remedies mentioned here that can be effective in the problem of irregular periods.

Fennel water- Consumption of fennel causes contraction in the uterus, which can be helpful in bringing periods on time. In this case, drink fennel water regularly. For this, put fennel in a vessel and boil it with water for 5 to 10 minutes. When this water cools down, filter it and drink it for a little while throughout the day. Apart from this, you can also soak fennel in water overnight and filter this water in the morning and drink it. By doing this continuously for a few days, periods will start becoming regular.

Raw papaya- Raw papaya can also be of great use to bring periods of time. If you eat raw papaya mixed with curd, it stimulates estrogen hormones and menstruation starts coming on time. You can consume it regularly or start eating papaya a few days before the arrival of the period. Raw papaya juice is also considered very effective in removing this problem. If raw papaya is not available then eat ripe papaya.

Coriander seeds- Boil one teaspoon of coriander seeds and cinnamon powder in one cup of water. When it remains half then filter it and mix sugar candy in it. Drink this water two to three times a day. This also helps in bringing the period on time.

Pineapple- Pineapple is also considered very beneficial for regularizing irregular periods. The bromelain enzyme present in it is helpful in softening the lining of the uterus. Along with regularizing the period cycle. If it is consumed during periods, then there is a lot of relief in pain, cramps etc.