From heart health to weight loss, know the amazing benefits of fennel seeds

Fennel Seeds are used as a spice to enhance the taste of many dishes (Indian curries). It also acts as a natural mouth freshener. Fennel is an ancient remedy for digestive problems. Fennel is full of medicinal properties. It contains nutrients like calcium, vitamin C, iron, magnesium and potassium. Fennel helps in everything from weight loss to keep the heart healthy. These tiny seeds also help in removing skin problems. You can consume them regularly to stay healthy.

Benefits of fennel seeds:

Good for skin

Fennel contains minerals like selenium, calcium and zinc. They are helpful in maintaining the oxygen balance in your bloodstream. They provide coolness to the skin. Fennel seeds help in treating skin rashes and dryness. You can apply a paste made of fennel seeds on the skin.

Heart healthy

Fennel is a rich source of fiber. This nutrient helps in reducing the risk of heart disease. These seeds also contain other nutrients like magnesium, calcium and potassium. These help in keeping the heart healthy.

Purifies the blood

The essential oil and fiber content of fennel is one thing that helps in flushing out toxins from the body. In this way, it cleans our blood. The anti-inflammatory properties of fennel also help fight bacteria and viruses.

Improves eyesight

Fennel contains Vitamin A in abundance. It improves our eyesight. You can include one to two teaspoons of fennel in your daily diet.

Weight loss

Apart from following a healthy lifestyle, consumption of fennel can help a lot in weight loss. The anethole present in these seeds is the main reason for reducing appetite. Drinking fennel tea regularly can help you lose weight.

Prevents constipation

Fennel is rich in essential oils like anethole, fenchone and estragole. It helps in curing constipation, bloating and indigestion. It keeps your digestive system healthy.