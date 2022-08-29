Search icon
From flax seeds to olive oil: Easy home remedy tips to control high cholesterol

Natural treatments for heart disease frequently target lowering blood pressure, controlling cholesterol levels, and improving heart health.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 29, 2022, 10:02 AM IST

Cholesterol is a type of fat present in the blood.  The body utilises cholesterol for a number of functions, including maintaining the flexibility of cell walls, synthesis of hormones, bile acid, and vitamin D. Natural or complementary treatments for heart disease often aim to control cholesterol levels, lower blood pressure, and improve heart health. 
 
However, much cholesterol (or cholesterol in the incorrect places) raises issues. Cholesterol does not dissolve in water like fat does. It relies on molecules called lipoproteins to circulate around the body instead. These transport cholesterol, fats, and fat-soluble vitamins throughout your body. 
 
Here is a list of home remedies that can help you lower bad cholesterol levels naturally.
 
1. Flax seed
 
Eating 4 tablespoons (30 grams) of milled flaxseed per day decreased levels of LDL (bad) cholesterol by 15%. Both flax seed and flaxseed oil contain high levels of alpha-linolenic acid (ALA). This is an omega-3 fatty acid that may help lower your risk of heart disease.
 
2. Eat heart-healthy foods
 
Changes in diet can help you improve your health and can reduce cholesterol in your body. Decreasing the consumption of saturated fats and increasing soluble fibre can reduce the absorption of cholesterol into your bloodstream.
 
3. Exercise
 
Regular exercise helps lower cholesterol. The "good" cholesterol, high-density lipoprotein (HDL), can be increased with moderate physical activity. Work up to at least 30 minutes of exercise five days a week, or vigorous aerobic activity for 20 minutes three times a week, with your doctor's approval.
 
4. Choose olive oil
 
Olive oil can lower LDL cholesterol by up to 15% when used in place of butter, which is comparable to the results of a low dose of medicine. The “good” fats in olive oil benefit your heart. Choose extra-virgin olive oil. It’s less processed and contains more antioxidants, which help prevent disease.
 
5. Avoid smoking
 
Numerous factors contribute to smoking's increased risk of heart disease. One of these is by changing how the body handles cholesterol. A harmful substance included in cigarettes called acrolein can enter the bloodstream through the lungs. According to researchers, it affects how HDL in the body transports cholesterol and raises LDL levels as a result, thereby increasing the risk of heart disease.
Find a way to avoid smoking or you can also consult specialists for the same. 
