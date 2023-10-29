Headlines

Health

Friends star Matthew Perry battled anxiety, substance abuse; tips to overcome these challenges

He also admitted to severe anxiety while filming the show, feeling like he faced a near-death experience every night in front of a live audience.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 29, 2023, 06:49 PM IST

Beloved Friends actor Matthew Perry has sadly passed away at 54, leaving the world in mourning. Behind Chandler Bing's cool demeanor was a battle with drug abuse, alcohol addiction, and anxiety. In 1997, he became addicted to Vicodin due to a jet ski accident, leading to three years of addiction struggles. In 2001, he sought rehab for Vicodin, methadone, amphetamines, and alcohol. Perry later revealed he couldn't recall three years of his life, including three Friends seasons, due to substance abuse. He also admitted to severe anxiety while filming the show, feeling like he faced a near-death experience every night in front of a live audience.

In this article, we'll explore the effects of anxiety and substance abuse on the body and offer tips on how to tackle these issues.

The Impact of Anxiety:

Anxiety can have profound effects on the body. It triggers the "fight or flight" response, releasing stress hormones that can cause increased heart rate, muscle tension, and shallow breathing. Over time, chronic anxiety can lead to more severe health problems, including heart issues, digestive problems, and weakened immunity. Coping with anxiety is crucial for both mental and physical well-being.

The Impact of Substance Abuse:

Substance abuse can wreak havoc on the body. The abuse of drugs or alcohol can lead to liver damage, cardiovascular problems, and a weakened immune system. Mental health issues often co-occur, further exacerbating the damage. Substance abuse can also strain relationships, damage careers, and lead to legal consequences, making recovery even more challenging.

Tips to Overcome Anxiety:

Seek professional help: Reach out to a therapist or counselor who can provide strategies and support tailored to your needs.

Practice mindfulness: Techniques like meditation, deep breathing, and yoga can help manage anxiety and stress.

Exercise regularly: Physical activity releases endorphins, which can improve mood and reduce anxiety.

Maintain a healthy lifestyle: A balanced diet and sufficient sleep are essential for mental well-being.

Connect with a support system: Sharing your feelings with friends or family can offer comfort and emotional relief.

Tips to Overcome Substance Abuse:

Recognize the problem: Acknowledging the issue is the first step. Be honest with yourself about the impact of substance abuse on your life.

Seek professional treatment: Consult a therapist or addiction specialist who can guide you through the recovery process.

Build a strong support network: Surround yourself with friends and family who understand your struggle and can provide encouragement.

Avoid triggers: Identify situations or people that may tempt you to relapse and take steps to avoid them.

Stay committed: Recovery is a long and challenging journey, but with determination and patience, it's possible to overcome substance abuse.

 

 

