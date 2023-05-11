Fowler's syndrome: All you need to know about this rare condition

Fowler's syndrome

Fowler's syndrome is a rare medical condition that affects the lower urinary tract in women. It is characterized by a failure of the urethral sphincter muscles to relax properly, resulting in urinary retention and difficulty with urination.

The urethral sphincter is a group of muscles that control the flow of urine out of the bladder. In Fowler's syndrome, the muscles remain contracted and do not relax properly, which makes it difficult for the bladder to empty. This can lead to symptoms such as a weak or slow stream of urine, difficulty starting urination, and a feeling of incomplete emptying of the bladder.

Fowler's syndrome typically affects young women, often during their teenage years, and is more common in those with a history of chronic constipation or who have undergone gynecological procedures. The exact cause of the condition is not fully understood, but it is thought to be related to a dysfunction of the nerves that control the urethral sphincter muscles.

Diagnosis of Fowler's syndrome involves a variety of tests, including urodynamic studies to assess bladder function and electromyography (EMG) to assess the activity of the urethral sphincter muscles. Treatment may involve a combination of medications to help relax the muscles, intermittent self-catheterization to empty the bladder, and in some cases, surgical intervention to improve bladder function.