Two Omicron sub-variants can trigger fresh Covid wave, says study; ICMR clears doubt on 4th coronavirus wave

South African scientists have found that two new sublineages of the Omicron coronavirus variant can circumvent anti-COVID-19 antibodies and can trigger a new wave. However, its ability to thrive in the blood of those vaccinated against the pathogen will be limited. The two variants -- BA.4 and BA.5 -- have been added by the World Health Organization to its monitoring list. Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research or ICMR has said the recent rise in the number of coronavirus cases cannot be called the fourth wave of the pandemic.

In a study of 39 participants, the scientists from several institutions found those vaccinated with Pfizer's shot were found to be better protected against the virus.

The vaccinated group showed about a 5-fold higher neutralisation capacity ... and should be better protected," said the study, a pre-print of which was released over the weekend.

In the unvaccinated samples, there was an almost eightfold decrease in antibody production when exposed to BA.4 and BA.5, compared with the original BA.1 Omicron lineage. Blood from the vaccinated people showed a threefold decrease.

"Based on neutralisation escape, BA.4 and BA.5 have the potential to result in a new infection wave," the study added, as per the news agency Reuters.

No fourth Covid wave

Speaking to IANS, ICMR's Samiran Panda said the surge has been observed at district levels.

"Some surges have been observed at district levels. This is called a blip... Blips are confined to certain geographical regions of the country," he said.

Panda also said that despite the surge, the number of hospital admissions across the country has not increased.

Also, in India, no new variant has been found.

With Reuters and IANS inputs