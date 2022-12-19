Four side effects of eating too much eggs

Representational image

You must have heard the saying, 'Eat eggs on Sunday or Monday', this saying was created considering the benefits of eggs so that people can take advantage of eggs by including them in their diet. If we look at the nutrition profile of eggs, then high-quality protein, vitamins, iron etc. are present in them, which are very important for the body. But it also has many side effects, which people do not know about. If you are also fond of eating eggs, then definitely know about its side effects, so that you can avoid getting into any kind of trouble due to this.

Side effects of eggs

1. The white part of the egg is fat-free and low-calorie, but in fact, this white part has many disadvantages. Some people are allergic to the white part of the egg. In such a situation, there may be rashes on the body, swelling and redness of the skin, cramps, diarrhea, itching, etc. People who already have allergy problems, they should not consume eggs.

2. A lot of protein is cultivated in the white part of the egg, so it is harmful to people suffering from kidney problems. Actually, in people suffering from kidney problems, the amount of GFR (a fluid that filters the kidneys) is less. Egg white further reduces GFR. This causes problems in filtering the kidneys. In such a situation, the problem may increase for kidney patients.

3. There is albumin in the white part of the egg. Due to this, there is a problem in the body absorbing biotin, in such a situation, there are problems related to muscle pain, skin-related problems, hair loss etc. Other than this

4. On the other hand, if we talk about the yellow part of the egg, then cholesterol and fat are found in high quantity in it. If you eat more than two eggs daily, cholesterol can increase, due to which you may have heart-related problems. People suffering from heart problems and diabetes patients should avoid eggs.