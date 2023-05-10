Foods to eat and avoid eating while drinking alcohol

Alcohol drinking is a leisure activity that people indulge in during a night out with their friends, colleagues, or family. We often see people recommending eating after or during drinking alcohol. While there are foods that are beneficial to eat while drinking alcohol, there are many others that should be avoided as they can cause health issues later.

Here is a list of foods that you should eat and avoid eating while drinking alcohol.

Nuts

A good reason why bars serve nuts with alcohol is because of its high-fat content which helps slow down the absorption of alcohol.

Apples and other fruits

Fruits contain a high amount of water which helps dilute the alcohol. Apples help to reduce the inflammation of the intestines that is caused by drinking alcohol.

Eggs

Eggs contain a high amount of protein which helps in slowing down the rate of alcohol absorption and also keeps you fuller for longer.

Salmon

Salmon is an excellent source of Omega-3 fatty acids and is packed with protein. Salmon also helps to reduce brain inflammation caused by excessive drinking.

Dairy products

Chocolate, caffeine, or cocoa should be avoided while drinking alcohol as they deepen gastro issues, triggered by other acidic foods.

Pizza

Pizza is a favourite food for people who are enjoying a night out drinking, however, pizza should be avoided as eating it while drinking alcohol can cause stomach pain.

Salty food

Avoid eating salty food such as nachos and French fries while drinking as the high amount of sodium in it can cause digestive distress.

Beans

Avoid eating beans and lentils while drinking as it contains a high amount of iron which is not absorbed well by the body.