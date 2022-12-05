Follow THESE tips to prevent spinal cord injury

Representational image

The spinal cord has a very important function in our body. It works to transmit messages from the brain to other parts of the body. Apart from this, the spinal cord is flexible. Because of which a person can bow down. Therefore, when a spinal cord injury occurs, it affects the whole body, especially the hands and feet are most affected parts. Injury to the spinal cord causes a lot of problems. It is necessary for our body to keep the spinal cord healthy because our walking-moving-getting-sitting everything is related to it. That's why it becomes very important to know about spinal cord injury so that we can avoid it. It is believed that men are more at risk of spinal cord injury than women.

Also read: What is epilepsy? Know all about its symptoms and causes

Reasons for injury:

Road accident is the biggest reason for spinal cord injury. The spinal cord is very much affected due to falls during road accidents.

Even during sports, there is the highest risk of injury in the spinal cord.

Spinal cord injury also occurs due to arthritis, osteoporosis, cancer and other infections.

Sometimes there is an injury in the spinal cord in a fight.

Spinal cord injury in elderly people occurs due to falls.

Ways to avoid injury: