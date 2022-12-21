Follow THESE dos and donts to maintain your intimate area health

Representational image

Personal hygiene is very important to avoid diseases. On the other hand, unhealthy personal hygiene can lead to diseases like fungal infections, and UTIs. However, like menstruation, people still avoid talking openly about personal hygiene. Even today many women refrain from talking or even sharing their thoughts about maintaining feminine hygiene. Experts say that it is very important to know about vaginal hygiene to keep your genitals clean and your reproductive tract healthy.

No matter what age you are, there are some basic rules of vaginal hygiene that every woman should be aware of, as they play a vital role in regulating your overall health. But if you do not pay attention to the cleanliness of your genital, then from affecting reproductive health to genital health can be damaged in many ways.

Know what to do and what not to do to keep the vagina clean and healthy.

​Choose the right undergarment- While buying undergarments, keep in mind that their fitting should be a bit loose and the fabric should also be cotton. This can not only protect you from skin suffocation but also reduce the risk of developing an infection.

Do kegel exercises- Kegel is one such exercise, which is helpful not only in strengthening the pelvic floor muscles but also in improving sexual health. You can take measures by discussing this with a health expert.

Wipe front to back- The direction you wipe after using the facilities is important for keeping the infection at bay. Experts recommend always wiping from front to back for safety and effectiveness.

Wash several times during periods- It is good to wash the area around the vagina several times during menstruation. Actually, at this time your vagina needs a lot of cleanliness, so if possible, wash it with warm water twice a day. It will leave you feeling refreshed and clean.

What to avoid to maintain intimate health:

Do not use duche- Using Douche regularly to clean the vagina can affect its pH level. Its acidity level can get damaged, making you exposed to many types of germs, which is responsible for health conditions and infections like UTI.

Do not use scented gels, wipes and soaps- The pH level and bacterial balance in your vagina are very delicate. But it can become imbalanced when you use chemical-rich products to clean the ie. Therefore, you should avoid scented wipes, sprays, powders, syrups and gels while washing your intimate areas.

Instead, use foams and washes that are specifically designed to clean your genitals. Keep in mind that your vagina doesn't need fragrance, so don't put your vagina at risk by using scented products.

Get a checkup from a gynaecologist- Whether you need it or not, you should keep checking with your doctor from time to time. By doing this you can avoid the risk of developing any unwanted complications or facilitate timely treatment.

Experts recommend that every woman should be aware of the symptoms of vaginal problems and take necessary measures to keep the vagina healthy and clean.