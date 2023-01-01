Flu season: 6 home remedies to treat sore throat in winter

Representational image

As soon as the winter season arrives, colds and sore throats often bother us. Many people also suffer a lot due to sore throats. One reason for sore throat can also be the consumption of cold and sour things. In most cases, sore throat is caused by a virus, but sometimes bacteria can also cause it. Strep throat caused by Streptococcus bacteria is more dangerous. Streptococcus bacterial infection can also cause a high fever. A strep throat infection is more troublesome than a viral throat infection. There can also be a risk of rheumatic fever if strep throat is not treated. A sore throat can happen at any time. If you are also facing such a problem, then you can avoid the problem of soreness and cough by adopting home remedies.

Also read: Flu season: 6 benefits of consuming ginger tea in winter

So, today we will tell you such effective home remedies that can help reduce sore throat.



Home remedies to get rid of sore throat:

Warm water and salt

If you are also troubled by the problem of sore throat, then you can gargle with warm water mixed with salt. Many benefits of drinking hot water have been mentioned in Ayurveda. By drinking hot water, along with controlling the amount of fat in the body, digestion can also remain healthy.

Apple vinegar

To get rid of the sore throat that occurs in the winter season, drinking 2 teaspoons of apple cider vinegar mixed with warm water can kill the bacteria present in the sore throat. You must gargle by mixing one teaspoon of salt and one teaspoon of apple cider vinegar in a cup of warm water.

Basil decoction

Tulsi has been described as very beneficial in Ayurveda. Cold cough and sore throat can be removed by drinking basil decoction. To make a decoction, boil 4 to 5 black peppercorns and 5 basil leaves in a cup of water.

Turmeric tea

Turmeric is considered very beneficial for health. Turmeric can also cure inflammation and the common cold by reducing inflammation. Turmeric tea can be a great recipe to get rid of sore throat.

Hydrated

It is important to stay hydrated with a sore throat. Due to being dehydrated, the body is not able to produce much saliva. Because of which mucus can keep your throat naturally lubricated.

Honey

Everyone likes to drink tea in winter. If you also have a sore throat problem. So you can drink honey by adding it to your tea, honey can help protect you from viral. It can also reduce sore throat and pain.