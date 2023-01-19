Five ways to avoid asthma triggers during cold weather

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 19, 2023, 08:41 AM IST
The better the winter season is for fun and food, the more the risk of diseases is in this season. With the arrival of winter, the risk of many diseases also increases. One of these diseases is the problem of asthma. With the arrival of cold, the number of asthma patients also starts increasing. Asthma is a respiratory disease in which a person has difficulty in breathing due to inflammation in the airways. That's why the winter season is a bit troublesome for asthma patients.
According to the news of WebMD, due to the narrowing of the airways and pollution in cold weather, the chances of an asthma attack increase manifold. Our weak immune system is also a major reason behind the increase in the symptoms of asthma, so it is important that we adopt such a lifestyle that strengthens our immune system. Due to the narrowing of the airways due to cold and continuous exposure to smog, the suffering of asthma patients increases considerably.
According to health experts, the problem of asthma can occur at any age, but in most cases it starts from childhood. Usually it is a life-long disease, it can be controlled to a great extent through just medicine and inhaler. Almost similar symptoms of this disease are found in a small child and an adult.
Symptoms of asthma
- Persistent cough
- Having a cold
- Multiple sneezing at once
- Shortness of breath on slight exertion
- Whistling sound while breathing
- Feeling of tightness in the chest
- Panic button
Risk factors for asthma
- Exposure to cold air
- Fog, mist, smoke, dust, contamination of pollution
- Asthma symptoms also increase due to the hair of pet dogs and cats living in closed houses.
- Using cold foods kept in the fridge
How to avoid asthma in winter
- Wear warm clothes: In the winter season, patients suffering from asthma and sinus need extra care. To avoid asthma attack, warm or woolen clothes should be worn. Cold winds can increase its symptoms, so your body should be kept warm.
- Avoid smoke: In winter, smoke increases the problems of asthma patients, so sinus and asthma patients should stay away from smoke. Along with this, it is very important to protect from dust as well.
- Drink lukewarm water: The problem of cough and cold increases in the winter season and if it lasts for several days, it can turn into asthma. That's why one should keep drinking lukewarm water in cold weather. The problem of mucus in the lungs is also removed by lukewarm water.
- Avoid alcohol-cigarettes: Both alcohol and smoking are extremely fatal for asthma and sinus patients. Smoking makes the lungs weak, which can increase the suffering of asthma patients. That's why it is necessary to change these habits.
- Breathe with mouth closed: Many people breathe through mouth which promotes asthma. If you breathe through your mouth, then more cold air enters your respiratory tract and this blocks the way of breathing. Cold air reaches your lungs, which also increases the chances of an asthma attack.