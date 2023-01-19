Five ways to avoid asthma triggers during cold weather

Representational image

The better the winter season is for fun and food, the more the risk of diseases is in this season. With the arrival of winter, the risk of many diseases also increases. One of these diseases is the problem of asthma. With the arrival of cold, the number of asthma patients also starts increasing. Asthma is a respiratory disease in which a person has difficulty in breathing due to inflammation in the airways. That's why the winter season is a bit troublesome for asthma patients.

According to the news of WebMD, due to the narrowing of the airways and pollution in cold weather, the chances of an asthma attack increase manifold. Our weak immune system is also a major reason behind the increase in the symptoms of asthma, so it is important that we adopt such a lifestyle that strengthens our immune system. Due to the narrowing of the airways due to cold and continuous exposure to smog, the suffering of asthma patients increases considerably.

According to health experts, the problem of asthma can occur at any age, but in most cases it starts from childhood. Usually it is a life-long disease, it can be controlled to a great extent through just medicine and inhaler. Almost similar symptoms of this disease are found in a small child and an adult.

Symptoms of asthma

Persistent cough

Having a cold

Multiple sneezing at once

Shortness of breath on slight exertion

Whistling sound while breathing

Feeling of tightness in the chest

Panic button

Risk factors for asthma

Exposure to cold air

Fog, mist, smoke, dust, contamination of pollution

Asthma symptoms also increase due to the hair of pet dogs and cats living in closed houses.

Using cold foods kept in the fridge

How to avoid asthma in winter