Five reasons that increases the risk of brain stroke in winter

It is believed that a person's life is made and spoiled only through habits. In such a situation, what habits do you choose, it not only affects your social life. Rather it can affect your physical health and mental health as well. There are some such habits that put you in a state of brain stroke.

Brain stroke is a very dangerous condition. Brain stroke occurs to a person when oxygen and nutrients do not reach properly in different or one part of the person's brain, and then brain stroke occurs. There can be many reasons behind this. According to expert John Hopkins, contraceptive pills can also be a reason for brain stroke. Actually, this increases the level of estrogen in the body which can cause brain stroke.

Reasons that cause brain stroke

Consumption of alcohol

If you are feeling that you will be completely healthy by drinking alcohol occasionally, then tell that you are wrong. According to experts, if a person drinks even two pegs of alcohol daily, then he may be at risk of blood pressure and stroke. At the same time, according to the National Health Service, it has been told about drinking alcohol occasionally that if a man takes 8 pegs at a time and a woman takes 6 pegs, then can become a risk of stroke for both of them.

Smoke

We have taken smoking for granted as a way to look cool. This is the reason that today every second or third person is in the habit of smoking. At the same time, expert John Hopkins says that smoking doubles the risk of ischemic stroke. In such a situation, try to leave your smoking habit completely.

Not doing physical activity

We have entered such an era of modernity where all our work is done sitting at one place. Because of which our weight also increases and obesity too. Due to this obesity, many diseases arise in the body and the organs of the body are not able to do their work properly. Due to this also you can get brain stroke. To avoid this situation, you should exercise daily and take a healthy diet.

The CDC recommends that adults get at least 2.5 hours of aerobic exercise per week. This could mean brisk walking for a few hours a week.

Suffering from a disease or problem

If you are already suffering from any disease or problem then also you are at high risk of stroke. Of these, a person suffering from diabetes, hypertension, high cholesterol and atrial fibrillation has a higher risk of stroke. Although they can be controlled. But family history, age, and gender cannot be controlled in any way.

Stroke treatment

According to the American Heart Association, 'A loss of time is a loss of brain.' If a person has had a stroke, then his treatment is started immediately. In this, doctors work on improving blood flow to the brain to treat ischemic stroke. On the other hand, if the person has suffered a hemorrhagic stroke, then surgery is chosen for this.