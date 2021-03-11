5 Pointers on how to live well with Kidney disease

Headlines

Wordle 774 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 2

Nick Jonas gives glimpse of Priyanka Chopra's birthday celebrations, shares cute moment with Malti in July photo dump

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

CEO of Rs 71000 crore company loses 15 kg, announces new job post for staff's health

AI-generated video replaces Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor in Hollywood blockbuster Barbie

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA: Ocean's color changing as a consequence of climate change; reveals MIT study

DNA: Communal Clashes in Haryana's Nuh Leaves Many Dead, Hundreds Injured

Wordle 774 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 2

Food to eat to reduce eye pain

Diabetes to weight loss: Health benefits of Dalia

Top 10 companies with highest market cap

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Krishna Kotian, actor who debuted at 51, plays Prabhas' on-screen father Dasharatha in Adipurush

Remember Rinke Khanna, Rajesh Khanna's daughter who left India after failed Bollywood career, married millionaire who...

Meet this BTS star, who gave up dream to be badminton player, now earns over Rs 2 crore per month

DNA: Ocean's color changing as a consequence of climate change; reveals MIT study

DNA: Communal Clashes in Haryana's Nuh Leaves Many Dead, Hundreds Injured

Dream Girl 2 Trailer Review: Ayushmann Khurrana is back as 'Pooja', Ananya Panday shines as 'Pari'

Nick Jonas gives glimpse of Priyanka Chopra's birthday celebrations, shares cute moment with Malti in July photo dump

AI-generated video replaces Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor in Hollywood blockbuster Barbie

Taapsee Pannu shares hilarious video of comedians roasting her on 36th birthday, asks 'baahar police toh nahi aayi'

HomeHealth

Health

5 Pointers on how to live well with Kidney disease

Many people suffer from kidney disease worldwide and like other chronic illnesses, it requires not only medicines but a holistic approach.

article-main
Latest News

Dr Mahesh Prasad

Updated: Mar 11, 2021, 08:19 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Your kidneys are responsible for flushing out waste products, extra fluids, and by-products of many drugs and hormones from the body. Thus, maintain the precise level of fluid, electrolytes and acid-base balance in the body.

Kidneys also manufacture many important hormones which are needed for blood pressure control, production of red blood cells, and strengthening the bones and muscles. Kidney disease imposes a huge financial and social burden on an individual, family, and society.

Lack of awareness, delay in treatment, accessibility to qualified healthcare personnel are few reasons for increased morbidity and mortality due to kidney disease.

Many people suffering from chronic kidney disease can lead a healthy life and be able to repair the damage with the help of some lifestyle modifications. 

On the occasion of World Kidney Day, know how to live well if you have kidney disease. 

Eating a healthy diet

Kidney problems can steal your peace of mind. But you can deal with them by eating a combination of the right foods. Doing so can help you regulate your blood pressure, diabetes and keep heart disease at bay. Swear by a diet loaded with fresh fruits, vegetables, and starchy foods such as potatoes and whole grains. Make sure that you eat beans, pulses, fish, and even eggs as a source of protein. Cut down on salt in your diet. You must not eat spicy, oily, and junk food. Say NO to foods with additives. If you have kidney problems then you will also be suggested to watch your fluid intake.

Staying physically active

Staying physically active can help you lead, if not disease-free but surely complication-free life. It can also enhance your overall well-being. It may be tough for you to stick to your exercise routine if you have kidney disease. But you must speak to the doctor and resume your fitness routine as soon as possible. Also, make sure that you do not exercise rigorously. You can even contact a physiotherapist who will let you know about the exercises that work for you. Do not panic or get scared if you have been asked to exercise.

Give up on alcohol and smoking

It is a known fact that cigarette smoking can take a toll on the lungs and even your overall health. many people often fail to quit smoking. There should not be any hesitation or shame in taking the help of professionals who will help in quitting an addiction. Similarly, alcohol consumption is also not advisable hence, cut down on it too.

Go for regular follow-ups

Notice the changes that occur in your body. If there are any symptoms then discuss them with your doctor. Discuss the doubts you have or the medication you are taking, monitor your blood pressure and blood sugar levels at home.

Do not isolate yourself

Connect with your family and friends and speak about your condition. Do not isolate yourself, feel lonely, anxious, or depressed. It will also be a good idea to join a support group and meet or talk to other people who are living with kidney disease. You can also think of going for counseling as that can be helpful too.

Having Kidney disease is not the end of life, with little extra effort and perseverance one can do wonders and becomes an example for others.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Anurag Kashyap slams troll criticising Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Shabana Azmi reveals what 'bothered' Javed Akhtar about her kiss with Dharmendra in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

This team is IPL's strongest brand, it's not Mukesh Ambani's MI, Shah Rukh Khan's KKR or CSK

India's richest family in film is worth Rs 9000 crore, owns 3 studios; it's not Kapoors, Bachchans, Konidelas, Akkinenis

Meet Mukesh Ambani’s friend, whose company has stake in Apple, Google, Facebook, know about his business, net worth

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Krishna Kotian, actor who debuted at 51, plays Prabhas' on-screen father Dasharatha in Adipurush

Remember Rinke Khanna, Rajesh Khanna's daughter who left India after failed Bollywood career, married millionaire who...

Meet this BTS star, who gave up dream to be badminton player, now earns over Rs 2 crore per month

Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she walks the ramp in blue lehenga, fans call her 'queen of the world'

In pics: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Aryaman Deol attend Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya's sangeet ceremony

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE