5 Pointers on how to live well with Kidney disease

Many people suffer from kidney disease worldwide and like other chronic illnesses, it requires not only medicines but a holistic approach.

Your kidneys are responsible for flushing out waste products, extra fluids, and by-products of many drugs and hormones from the body. Thus, maintain the precise level of fluid, electrolytes and acid-base balance in the body.

Kidneys also manufacture many important hormones which are needed for blood pressure control, production of red blood cells, and strengthening the bones and muscles. Kidney disease imposes a huge financial and social burden on an individual, family, and society.

Lack of awareness, delay in treatment, accessibility to qualified healthcare personnel are few reasons for increased morbidity and mortality due to kidney disease.

Many people suffering from chronic kidney disease can lead a healthy life and be able to repair the damage with the help of some lifestyle modifications.

On the occasion of World Kidney Day, know how to live well if you have kidney disease.

Eating a healthy diet

Kidney problems can steal your peace of mind. But you can deal with them by eating a combination of the right foods. Doing so can help you regulate your blood pressure, diabetes and keep heart disease at bay. Swear by a diet loaded with fresh fruits, vegetables, and starchy foods such as potatoes and whole grains. Make sure that you eat beans, pulses, fish, and even eggs as a source of protein. Cut down on salt in your diet. You must not eat spicy, oily, and junk food. Say NO to foods with additives. If you have kidney problems then you will also be suggested to watch your fluid intake.

Staying physically active

Staying physically active can help you lead, if not disease-free but surely complication-free life. It can also enhance your overall well-being. It may be tough for you to stick to your exercise routine if you have kidney disease. But you must speak to the doctor and resume your fitness routine as soon as possible. Also, make sure that you do not exercise rigorously. You can even contact a physiotherapist who will let you know about the exercises that work for you. Do not panic or get scared if you have been asked to exercise.

Give up on alcohol and smoking

It is a known fact that cigarette smoking can take a toll on the lungs and even your overall health. many people often fail to quit smoking. There should not be any hesitation or shame in taking the help of professionals who will help in quitting an addiction. Similarly, alcohol consumption is also not advisable hence, cut down on it too.

Go for regular follow-ups

Notice the changes that occur in your body. If there are any symptoms then discuss them with your doctor. Discuss the doubts you have or the medication you are taking, monitor your blood pressure and blood sugar levels at home.

Do not isolate yourself

Connect with your family and friends and speak about your condition. Do not isolate yourself, feel lonely, anxious, or depressed. It will also be a good idea to join a support group and meet or talk to other people who are living with kidney disease. You can also think of going for counseling as that can be helpful too.

Having Kidney disease is not the end of life, with little extra effort and perseverance one can do wonders and becomes an example for others.