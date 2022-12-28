Five natural drinks that ease out period cramps

Representational image

Women have to go through the problem of period cramps every month. In this, pain is felt like stretching around the stomach and lower back waist, and thigh, due to which restlessness is felt day and night. This can be tolerated to some extent but for some women, it is much more painful and troublesome. To avoid this, many women also use painkiller medicines, which also have their own disadvantages. If you want to relieve the pain of period cramps in a natural way, then you can feel comfortable by consuming the drinks mentioned here.

Here are the following drinks that relieve the pain of period cramps.

Drinks that can be helpful for you for period pain:

Water- The most important liquid is water. You must drink lukewarm water during periods. Refrigerator water will not be good for you instead you must take lukewarm water. It gives great relief in period cramps. If you are having painful period cramps or bloating, then lukewarm water will definitely give you relief.

Ginger water- Ginger has anti-inflammation properties and can act as a superfood for you. Ginger water will be very helpful for painful cramps.

Add 1 tsp grated ginger in a glass of water and boil it.

After that let it cool down and drink it after filtering.

This drink will work better when it is lukewarm.

Turmeric Drink- You can also make a drink with tamarind and turmeric, which will give you relief from period pain. This drink is enriched with natural spices.

Boil tamarind pulp in water and add turmeric to it.

A little honey or sugar can be added to it for taste (don't use jaggery).

Sieve it and drink it lukewarm.

Green Smoothie

You can make smoothies using any type of fresh green vegetables. Green leafy vegetables prove to be very important, especially for period pain. You can also use kiwi, ginger, etc., which provide vitamins and minerals. Instead of normal dairy products, use almond milk, spinach, etc., to get magnesium and iron.

Fennel tea- Fennel tea is also a great drink that can be used to reduce cramps. It contains a compound called anethole which acts as a pain killer. It can fix your metabolism and can also regulate menstruation.

Chamomile Tea- If you like drinking green tea and herbal tea, then chamomile tea can be a better option, relaxing the nerves and reducing muscle spasms. This can work to relax your uterus. Like ginger, it is also loaded with anti-inflammatory substances and can reduce stomach pain.

Pineapple juice- Pineapple juice contains many minerals and can help reduce inflammation and irritation. It contains an enzyme called bromelain which can relax your muscle pain.

All these drinks are good for your health, but if you have a pre-existing disease, are on medication or are allergic to any ingredient, then drink these drinks only after consulting a doctor.