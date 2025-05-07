The caffeine culture has been induced majorly by stressful work environments. It may work as a stress buster but in the long run it severely affects health. Fitness icon Milind Soman revealed that due to the working conditions of models, they tend to consume more than 10 cups of coffee and tea.

Drinking coffee and tea especially during work hours is seen very common as consuming caffeine has been normalised as part of our daily routine. This caffeine culture has been induced majorly by stressful work environments. It may work as a stress buster but in the long run it severely affects health. In an old interview, fitness icon Milind Soman revealed that due to the working conditions of models, they tend to consume more than 10 cups of tea and coffee daily.

Milind Soman’s take on caffeine and a healthy lifestyle

The former model said, “Usually, models drink a lot of tea and coffee, maybe even 15 to 20 cups a day. They smoke cigarettes and consume alcohol – because of stress, maybe, people get into these habits.” Talking about his routine, Soman simply rejected the idea of caffeine and said, “I don’t drink tea or coffee.” Since his childhood, Milind Soman has built up a great health routine which has made him a toned man with a muscular body and athletic build, healthier than many so-called fit actors. His commitment to healthy habits gave him the title of ‘Ironman.’

In the old interview on Ek Din Ek Jeevan, hosted by Tavleen Singh, the actor, model, marathoner revealed, “The first thing I have is fruit juice.”

“From a young age, I did not develop a habit of drinking tea or coffee. I recall reading somewhere in my childhood that these are bad for one's health. Usually, models drink a lot of tea and coffee, maybe even 15 to 20 cups a day. They smoke cigarettes and consume alcohol – because of stress, maybe, people get into these habits," he added.

Health effects of high caffeine consumption

Soman’s revelation about high caffeine consumption, especially to relieve stress due to high pressure jobs is a wake-up call for those who tend to consume such adaptogens to give us instant energy or just relieve us from the current problem.

According to experts, high levels of caffeine can affect the body very soon and over time. Health experts say that its effects in the short term feels like jittery, anxious, insomnia, an upset stomach, or even nausea and vomiting. Increase in heart rate and blood pressure also happens. High caffeine consumption disturbs iron absorption, increasing the risk of anaemia and other nutrient deficiencies.

In the long run, risks become more concerning, like constant high rate of heart and blood pressure can lead to cardiovascular strain. Uneven sleep patterns occur which affect mood, immunity, and long-term mental health. Increase dependency on caffeine can lead to withdrawal symptoms like headaches, irritability, and fatigue