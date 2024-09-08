First suspected Mpox case detected in India: Know symptoms, prevention, transmission of this virus

Samples have been collected and are undergoing testing to confirm whether he has contracted Mpox.

A young male patient who recently returned from a country experiencing Mpox (monkeypox) transmission has been identified as a suspected case of the virus, the Union health ministry confirmed on Friday. He has been isolated in a designated hospital, and his condition is reportedly stable. Samples have been collected and are undergoing testing to confirm whether he has contracted Mpox.

The health ministry assured that the situation remains under control and consistent with prior risk assessments conducted by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). The government continues to monitor the situation closely, emphasizing the need for caution, but not alarm.

Mpox, a viral infection related to smallpox, has seen outbreaks in various regions worldwide, prompting health officials to raise awareness about symptoms, transmission, and preventive measures. Authorities have reiterated the importance of early detection and prompt isolation to prevent further spread of the virus.

What is Mpox?

Mpox is a viral disease caused by the monkeypox virus, part of the same family of viruses that causes smallpox. While symptoms of Mpox are milder than smallpox, the virus can still be serious.

Symptoms of Mpox:

Fever

Headache

Muscle aches

Swollen lymph nodes

Chills

Fatigue

Rash: It usually starts on the face and then spreads to other parts of the body, forming pustules that later scab over.

How it spreads:

Mpox spreads through close contact with an infected person, including direct contact with their skin lesions or body fluids. It can also spread via respiratory droplets during prolonged face-to-face interactions or contact with contaminated objects like clothing or bedding.

Prevention tips: