First case of Zika virus found in Karnataka: Know about symptoms, necessary precautions

Representational image

The first case of Zika virus has been reported in Karnataka. The first case of Zika virus has been confirmed in a five-year-old girl from the Raichur district of Karnataka. However, the government said that there is no need to worry because the government is taking the necessary steps. Guidelines will be issued soon regarding this virus. Zika virus disease is usually caused by the bite of infected mosquitoes. Apart from this, when a person gets infected with Zika virus, then he can infect another person as well. Zika virus infection is more dangerous in pregnant women because it increases the risk of miscarriage. This virus was first identified in Uganda in 1947. It was named Zika in 1952 because the virus was found in the Zika forest.

Symptoms of zika virus

According to the Mayo Clinic website, one out of five people infected with Zika virus does not show any symptoms. Zika virus is found in Aedes mosquito, whose bite causes this disease. If any symptoms appear then it appears between 2-14 days of infection. Some symptoms start appearing within a week. Usually, after infection with Zika virus, the patient has mild fever, rashes on the skin, pain in the joints, especially in the joints of the hands and feet, and redness in the eyes. Apart from this, some patients also have muscle pain, headache, eye pain, fatigue, feeling uncomfortable and abdominal pain after Zika virus infection.

How does Zika virus spread?

First of all, when an infected Aedes mosquito bites someone, then that person gets Zika virus disease. That person can give this disease to any third person also. Apart from this, Zika virus can also go from one person to another through sexual relations. That is, the Zika virus can be spread through unprotected sex. There is a possibility of getting Zika virus within three months of having unprotected sex.

How to prevent zika virus

Avoid mosquitoes to avoid Zika virus. As far as possible, do not go to those areas where there is an infection of Zika virus. To avoid Zika virus, use mosquito nets or apply anti-mosquito cream on the skin. Apart from this, avoid unprotected sex. Take care of cleanliness around the house. Wear full sleeve clothes. Do not come in contact with an infected person.