Amid Delhi, Mumbai toxic air, include these antioxidant-rich and anti-inflammatory foods to protect health from rising pollution levels

Eating antioxidant and anti-inflammatory foods like fruits, vegetables, nuts, whole grains, and spices helps protect the body from air pollution, boosts immunity, and reduces inflammation.

Air pollution is becoming a major health concern in many cities. Breathing in toxic air can lead to oxidative stress, inflammation, and respiratory problems. Fortunately, our bodies can combat the negative effects of pollution with the aid of the foods we eat. Foods high in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds are particularly beneficial for preserving our cells and enhancing immunity.

Why these foods help:

Antioxidants neutralise free radicals, harmful molecules produced when we are exposed to pollution. Foods that are anti-inflammatory aid in lowering the body's chronic inflammation, which is frequently brought on by contaminated air. When consumed in combination, these foods can lower the risk of heart problems, lung damage, and other health problems brought on by toxic air.

Top antioxidant foods:

Antioxidants aid in defending the body against dangerous free radicals brought on by stress and pollution. Vitamins and antioxidants are abundant in fruits like berries, oranges, kiwis, grapes, and pomegranates. Toxins can also be neutralised by vegetables like bell peppers, broccoli, spinach, kale, and carrots. Green tea and herbal teas, as well as nuts and seeds like almonds, walnuts, and flaxseeds, offer additional protection and promote general health.

Top anti-inflammatory foods

Foods that are anti-inflammatory aid in lowering the body's chronic inflammation, which is exacerbated by stress and pollution. Legumes like lentils, chickpeas, and beans; whole grains like oats, quinoa, and brown rice; spices like turmeric, ginger, and garlic; and healthy fats from avocado, olive oil, and fatty fish are all great options to promote general health and safeguard the body.

Tips to protect yourself:

To stay healthy in polluted air, include colourful fruits and vegetables in every meal, use herbs and spices like turmeric and ginger, and drink green tea or fresh juices rich in antioxidants. Avoid processed foods, which can increase inflammation, and focus on a balanced diet to strengthen your body’s defences against pollution.

Consuming foods high in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds can help shield the body from the damaging effects of air pollution. Eating a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts, and spices boosts immunity, lowers inflammation, and promotes general health, which makes it simpler to fight the dangers of toxic air.