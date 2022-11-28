FIFA World Cup 2022: Fans in Qatar at risk of contracting Camel flu, know all about the respiratory disease

Risk of camel flu increases in FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 (File photo)

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 is fueling the football frenzy of all the sports fans, with thousands of them travelling to Qatar to view the tournament. In the midst of the football fever across the world, the fans in Qatar can be at risk of a virus more deadly than Covid-19.

Experts from the World Health Organisation (WHO) fear that the fans present in Qatar to view the FIFA World Cup 2022 can be at risk of the deadly camel flu, which is considered to be a cousin of the Covid-19 virus, which caused a global pandemic.

The camel flu, which is also known as the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) has infected dozens of people in the past few decades in Qatar and is known to kill one-third of the people infected by the virus, according to medical studies.

Not only this but the fast-spreading camel flu has been listed as one of the eight potential infection risks during the Qatar World Cup 2022. Other infections and viruses on the list include monkeypox and coronavirus, which could spike during the four-week tournament.

What is Camel Flu?

As over 1.2 million people have travelled to Qatar to witness the FIFA World Cup 2022, the risk of camel flu or MERS remains high. Camel flu is a respiratory disease that can prove to be highly fatal if not treated at an early stage.

The common symptoms of camel flu include fever, coughing, cold, shortness of breath, and mild body ache. It also impacts the gastrointestinal system and can cause diarrhea and mild stomach ache. It is also known to cause pneumonia, though it doesn’t occur in all cases.

Camel flu was first detected in Saudi Arabia in 2012 and has spread to other Middle Eastern countries since. It is a zoonotic disease and can spread between humans and animals. The camel flu has a mortality rate of 35 percent.

Many researchers have said that the massive crowd at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar can be the breeding ground for camel flu, which can majorly spread in the span of the four-week football tournament.

