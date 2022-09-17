Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeHealth

Festive bloating: here are simple ways to get rid of this

A few ways through which you can avoid bloating and can feel guilt-free about your favourite dishes and sweets.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 17, 2022, 09:23 AM IST

Festive bloating: here are simple ways to get rid of this
Bloating is a condition when your belly feels full and tight, often due to gas.

Indian festival is just not limited to celebrating a particular occasion but it is also a time when people eat a lot of Indian traditional food. India is a country which rich in its traditions and culture. We get at least one occasion every month to celebrate something. But, during this festive season what people neglect is their health.

Bloated stomach: All you need to know about its causes, symptoms and treatment

There are a lot of people who deal with bloating, and the numbers get increased during the festivals because of our inappropriate eating habits. Nobody wants a bloated stomach but that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy your food without guilt.

Here are a few ways through which you can avoid bloating and can feel guilt-free about your favourite dishes and sweets.

Balance- We eat a lot of sweets and snacks during festivals. So go light on the other regular food intake.

Hydration- Drink at least 3 litres of water every day. It keeps you hydrated and prevents unnecessary food cravings.

Avoid refined sugar-  Festivals are incomplete without sweets. Find a substitute for refined sugar from sweet. Use honey or jaggery instead of refined sugar in your sweets. The taste and health both will remain intact.

Use whole spices- Use whole species in festival dishes instead of regular spices. Whole spices in the right quantity tend to help metabolism.

Move your body- Get yourself indulged in some kind of physical activity such as walking, cycling, or yoga to avoid a bloated stomach.

Eat fruits- Whenever possible, add fresh fruits to your sweet such as rabdi or a basundi. It will add to taste and nutrition.

Avoid overeating- Overeating can create some uncomfortableness in the stomach.  Overeating in the last meal, especially before a fast will make you feel hungry faster. So, eat smaller meals throughout the day before fasting.

Replace maida- To make your sweets and snacks healthier, you can replace maida (refined flour) with whole wheat flour or multigrain flour.

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Amjad Khan Death Anniversary: Here are 6 amazing tales you didn't know about India's unforgettable GABBAR!
Ranveer Singh nude photoshoot: Here's how Alia Bhatt, John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor reacted to controversy
In pics: Ranbir Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna, Shehnaaz Gill grace style awards event
Speed Reads
More
First-image
10,667 vehicles impounded, 141 drivers arrested for traffic violations in 2021: Delhi Police
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.