Festive bloating: here are simple ways to get rid of this

Bloating is a condition when your belly feels full and tight, often due to gas.

Indian festival is just not limited to celebrating a particular occasion but it is also a time when people eat a lot of Indian traditional food. India is a country which rich in its traditions and culture. We get at least one occasion every month to celebrate something. But, during this festive season what people neglect is their health.

There are a lot of people who deal with bloating, and the numbers get increased during the festivals because of our inappropriate eating habits. Nobody wants a bloated stomach but that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy your food without guilt.

Here are a few ways through which you can avoid bloating and can feel guilt-free about your favourite dishes and sweets.

Balance- We eat a lot of sweets and snacks during festivals. So go light on the other regular food intake.

Hydration- Drink at least 3 litres of water every day. It keeps you hydrated and prevents unnecessary food cravings.

Avoid refined sugar- Festivals are incomplete without sweets. Find a substitute for refined sugar from sweet. Use honey or jaggery instead of refined sugar in your sweets. The taste and health both will remain intact.

Use whole spices- Use whole species in festival dishes instead of regular spices. Whole spices in the right quantity tend to help metabolism.

Move your body- Get yourself indulged in some kind of physical activity such as walking, cycling, or yoga to avoid a bloated stomach.

Eat fruits- Whenever possible, add fresh fruits to your sweet such as rabdi or a basundi. It will add to taste and nutrition.

Avoid overeating- Overeating can create some uncomfortableness in the stomach. Overeating in the last meal, especially before a fast will make you feel hungry faster. So, eat smaller meals throughout the day before fasting.

Replace maida- To make your sweets and snacks healthier, you can replace maida (refined flour) with whole wheat flour or multigrain flour.