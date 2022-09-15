Headlines

Females are more prone to long-Covid, says WHO report on sufferers and symptoms

But as time went, it was observed many more symptoms are also linked to the disease of which, some can be life threatening.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 15, 2022, 03:00 PM IST

Many unexpected and shocking facts are emerging as experts go deeper into understanding the specifics of Covid infections. The Covid-19 pandemic has been going on for almost three years, and the impacts of the deadly infection are expected to linger for a long period of time.

WHO has repeatedly urged nations to invest in research, recovery, and rehabilitation, warning that the consequences are severe. In December 2021, the UN health agency published a report on post-COVID disorders that included a list of all the symptoms. However, as time went on, it was observed that the disease had many additional symptoms, some of which are potentially fatal.

The WHO first identified post-COVID symptoms last year. WHO released a report In December 2021 on post-COVID conditions and listed all the symptoms related to this.

The WHO data also supports several types of research that revealed women suffer long COVID more severely than males.
WHO report said, "The modelling also suggests that females are twice as likely as males to experience long COVID. Furthermore, the risk increases dramatically among severe COVID-19 cases needing hospitalization, with one in three females and one in five males likely to develop long COVID."

Long Covid symptoms

The WHO has identified weariness, dyspnea, and cognitive impairment as the long-term impacts of COVID (for example, confusion, forgetfulness, or a lack of mental focus and clarity). According to the global health monitor, the global health watcher says prolonged suffering is more likely to have an effect on psychological well-being.

Regarding the symptoms, the WHO warns individuals that while they may first seem to last a long period, they may really come and go over time.

