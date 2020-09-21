Feluda: Meet Indian Sherlock Holmes, that will now confirm COVID-19 test within two hours

In the past few days, more than 90 thousand cases of COVID-19 are being reported in India on a daily basis. A big reason for this is the presence of a large number of COVID-19 tests in the country. Till now, we had to wait a long time for the report of coronavirus test results, but it will not happen now. Now, the Tata group has developed a new COVID-19 test kit. The Tata Group has developed this kit with the Clustered Regularly Interrupted Short Palindromic Repeats Corona Virus Test (CRISPR Corona Test) in association with the CSIR-Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology (CSIR-IGIB). The Drug Controller General of India has also approved the use of this kit. The new kit is named Feluda, which is inspired by Felu 'Da', a character from the fictional Bengali espionage of famous writer and film director Satyajit Ray. With this, COVID-19 can be detected in just two hours.

The full name of this fictional character written by Satyajit Ray is Pradosh Chandra Mittar, whom all fellows fondly call 'Feuda'. This character of his short story and novel is a private detective. The detective lives at 21, Rajani Sen Road in Kolkata. The first entry of Felu 'Da' was from the story Feludar Goyendagiri, which appeared in a 1965 magazine Sandesh, in the children's Bengali. Apart from Satyajit Ray, the editor of this magazine was also Subhash Mukhopadhyay. Felu 'Da' lives with one of his brothers Tapesh Ranjan Mitter, whom he calls his assistant. This is called Feluda Topache. This same cannon narrates the story of Felu 'Da'.

This character of Satyajit Ray resembles the fictional private detective created by British author Sir Arthur Conan Doyle - Sherlock Holmes. At the same time, his assistant's character matches Sherlock's assistant doctor Watson. Satyajit himself was a lover of the series of Sherlock Holmes and had read the entire series in his school life. After this, when he thought of writing a detective novel, the first image in his mind was of Sherlock Holmes.

Felu 'Da' is a 27-year-old youth about six feet two inches tall and muscular, who also knows martial arts. Felu 'Da' is quite selective in choosing a case. He has a .32 Colt revolver at all times, which is used sparingly. Satyajit Ray had created this character by combining many features. Like, he raises his brother Topshe himself. He works in a bank before becoming a detective. He gets up early in the morning and also does yoga. Felu 'Da' loves eating betel nut, besides Charminar cigarettes. Felu 'Da' is also fond of food and drink. Apart from this, he is also fond of reading books. But Felu 'Da' is not interested in women. Probably, for this reason, there are very few women around this character of Satyajit Ray.

Many films have also been made on this character of Satyajit Ray. Some of them include Saumitra Chatterjee, Sabyasachi Chakraborty, Abir Chatterjee, and Shashi Kapoor. The first of these came 'Sonar Kella' in 1974 and 'Jai Baba Felunath' in 1978. After this, his son Sandeep Ray also made a series of films on Felu 'Da'. Which started in 1996 with Baksho Rahashya. Under this, 10 TV films and six theatrical films were made in Bengali. In the year 2014, he created Badshahi Angti. He aimed to pursue this series but this series was later canceled.