Feel weakness and dizziness? It could be warning symptom of a stroke

In today's time, the problem of brain stroke is increasing due to poor lifestyle and food habits. Every year more than 18 lakh people fall victim to brain stroke in our country. 30 percent of patients suffering from this disease are those who die before treatment. Lack of information about treatment is the biggest reason for these deaths. Doctors say that as soon as the symptoms of stroke appear in the body, immediate treatment is needed.

An increase in stress, high blood pressure and sugar can increase the risk of stroke. Stroke is a serious disease which is also commonly called a brain attack. Actually, due to the formation of blood clots in the brain, a part of the brain does not get continuous oxygen, due to which the problem of stroke occurs.

Many types of symptoms are seen in the patient before the stroke, if these symptoms are identified in the beginning then the risk of stroke can be prevented. Know these warning signs of stroke and prevention.

What are the warning signs of stroke?

According to health experts, the risk of stroke is high in high blood pressure patients. Let us tell you that some problems often start appearing in patients before the stroke. If these symptoms are identified at the right time, then the risk of stroke can be avoided.

Symptoms associated with stroke.

Swelling or weakness in hands and feet.

Sudden loss of vision in one or both eyes.

Feeling of weakness and dizziness while walking.

Staggering of the tongue while speaking.

Disturbance of body balance.

Prevention

According to health experts, the risk of stroke is often high in patients with diabetes and high blood pressure. To reduce the risk of stroke, patients suffering from diabetes and high BP should keep getting themselves checked regularly. Those who consume alcohol or cigarettes in excess, they also remain at risk of stroke.