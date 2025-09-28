Add DNA as a Preferred Source
HEALTH

Fatty liver: Superfoods you must eat to can protect your liver naturally

If you are experiencing this condition, including certain foods in your diet may help alleviate the problem.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Sep 28, 2025, 05:28 PM IST

Fatty liver: Superfoods you must eat to can protect your liver naturally
In fatty liver disease, fat begins to accumulate inside the liver cells. This condition is typically seen in people with non-alcoholic fatty liver, meaning those who do not drink alcohol. There are two reasons for this: first, poor eating habits, and second, gastrointestinal problems, including impaired metabolic functions. If you are experiencing this condition, including certain foods in your diet may help alleviate the problem.

If you suffer from fatty liver, eat these foods:

1. Whole grains

Eating whole grains is beneficial in many ways for fatty liver. They are rich in fiber, which helps in the growth of liver cells. Furthermore, they boost liver function and help reduce metabolic disorders. They also prevent fat from accumulating in the liver. Therefore, it is essential to eat whole grains for fatty liver.

2. Avocado

Eating avocado can help detoxify the liver. It speeds up the functioning of liver cells and boosts certain digestive enzymes. Furthermore, its antioxidants help dissolve fat, binding to fat particles and helping to excrete it through water.

3. Legumes

Eating legumes like beans, chickpeas, and kidney beans can help reduce fatty liver problems. These legumes are saturated fat-free and a source of fiber, which helps boost and improve liver function.

4. Sunflower Seeds

Vitamin E is a powerful antioxidant that can protect the liver from damage. When you consume sunflower seeds, they speed up fat metabolism in your body and help digest fat. They also prevent fat accumulation in the liver. Therefore, include these foods in your diet to keep your liver healthy.

