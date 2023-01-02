Fatty liver: All you need to know about the four stages of hepatic steatosis

Representational image

Due to changing lifestyles and unbalanced diet plans, people are facing many serious diseases. In this case, the name of the disease is fatty liver. When more fat starts accumulating in our body, then our liver changes its shape and takes the form of fatty liver. Explain that liver failure can harm the functioning and activities of the whole body.

The liver is one of the most important organs of our body, which plays an important and important role in keeping our body healthy. Therefore, it is very important to have information related to this disease, so that its risk can be reduced in time. But do you know what are the types of fatty liver, if not, then let us know what are the types of fatty liver and which condition is most fatal?

What is fatty liver?

The liver helps in digesting food and also gives energy to the body. The condition of having more than the normal amount of fat in the liver of any person is called fatty liver. Fatty liver problems are mainly of two types;

1. Alcoholic Fatty Liver

2. Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver: In the condition of non-alcoholic fatty liver, fat starts accumulating in the liver, due to which your liver can be completely damaged due to not being treated on time, which is also known as liver cirrhosis. . This condition can lead to cancer in the long run.

There are four stages of fatty liver.

1. Simple fat deposition, which is called Steatosis.

2. It is called Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH).

3. Liver cell damage, which is called Fibrosis in Hindi. 4- Liver Cirrhosis in which there is a lot of damage to the liver and this condition is the most dangerous.

Diet you need to follow

Fresh fruits and vegetables in your diet.

Do not eat high-calorie foods. Avoid consumption of carbs, fried things, white bread, excess salt, and red meat.

Include foods like monounsaturated fats, whey protein, and green tea in your diet.

Increase intake of green vegetables, walnuts, olive oil, garlic, nuts, legumes, berries and grapes.

Do not exercise for a long time together.

Minimize the consumption of alcohol.