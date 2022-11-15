Fatima Sana Shaikh opens up about epilepsy diagnosis: Know symptoms, warning signs, treatment of nervous disease

Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh (File photo)

Bollywood actress Fatima Sana Shaikh, who gained prominence through her role in Aamir Khan’s Dangal, opened up about living with epilepsy, which is a neurological disease. Shaikh talked about how she was diagnosed with epilepsy, and how she has managed her symptoms.

International Epilepsy Month is observed every year in November, and to raise awareness about the disease, Fatima Shaikh opened up about her experience as an epileptic person and revealed that she was diagnosed with the disease when she was shooting for Dangal.

The Bollywood actress said, “I got an episode and woke up straight at the hospital... (I) was in denial at first (for five years). And now, I have learned to embrace it, and work and live around it.” She talked about how working out regularly has helped her cope with the condition.

What are epilepsy and its symptoms?

Epilepsy is a disorder of the brain and the nervous system which can cause unprovoked seizures or ‘fits’ in a person. Epilepsy leads to loss of consciousness and convulsions, which are caused by abnormal nervous activity in the brain.

Epilepsy can be a genetic disorder in some patients, and can also be caused by brain injuries, such as trauma to the head or a stroke. Epileptic episodes can lead to a person completely losing consciousness, as well as behavioral symptoms.

A person can experience a range of symptoms during an epileptic episode, which include behavioral changes, fatigue, pins and needles sensation, anxiety, staring spells, muscle contractions, and spasms.

Treatment of epilepsy

Since epilepsy is a disorder of the nervous system, it is very hard to completely treat its symptoms. Usually, a person is diagnosed with epilepsy if they have had two or more seizures that have been unprovoked.

Epilepsy is usually treated by medication and in some cases by surgery, devices, or dietary changes. Some recommend taking anticonvulsants, sedatives, and nerve pain medication.

