While officials are trying to stop fake paneer from reaching consumers, you can also check for purity at home with these easy tests.

In a vegetarian country like India, paneer is a popular dairy product often used as a meat substitute. It’s nutritious and packed with protein. However, there have been recent worries about fake paneer being sold. Authorities recently seized 1,300 kg of counterfeit paneer along the Mumbai-Delhi Expressway, highlighting this issue.

Fake paneer is usually made by mixing milk powder with water and adding lime juice or acetic acid to curdle it. Palm oil is often added to make it look creamy and shiny. In Noida, tests by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) found that 47 out of 168 food items, many of which were paneer or khoya, were contaminated. While officials are trying to stop fake paneer from reaching consumers, you can also check for purity at home with these easy tests.

1. Pressure Test

To check if your paneer is real, press it with your hands. If it crumbles or falls apart, it may be fake. Pure paneer is firm and holds together well.

2. Dal or Soybean Powder Test

You can use common kitchen items like arhar dal (pigeon pea) or soybean powder to test your paneer. Add some powder to boiling water with the paneer. If the water turns light red, this indicates harmful substances like detergent or urea, which are bad for health.

3. Iodine Tincture Test

For a more scientific method, you can use iodine. Boil the paneer in water for five minutes and let it cool. Then, add a few drops of iodine tincture. If the paneer turns blue, it has starch in it, meaning it could be fake.

4. Texture Test

To check paneer before buying, feel its texture. Real paneer is soft and easy to chew. Fake paneer often feels rubbery or tough, which is a warning sign.